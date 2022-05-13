2022 Colts’ schedule: Game-by-game predictions

The Indianapolis Colts released their official 2022 regular-season schedule Thursday, which means it’s time to predict the outcome of 17 games months into the future.

Doing these predictions need to be taken with massive amounts of salt—not just a grain—because we’re working with limited information when it comes to both the Colts and the teams they play in 2022.

With several new additions like quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, it will take time for these pieces to work together.

With all that said, here’s my way-too-early prediction for the Colts so feel free to roast me on social media (@KevinHickey11):

Week 1: at Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 28-17

The Colts have lost eight consecutive opening-season games. We’re well aware of that. But if there is a game to snap that streak, it’s this one. The Colts will be heavily favored and given that they stomped the Texans 31-0 at NRG Stadium just a season ago, the end result should be the same.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 23-20

They have to, right? There’s no way the Colts go all offseason talking about having a bad taste in their mouths just to lose this rematch. That taste will be well seasoned by the time this game rolls around and even though the Jaguars are stronger on paper, the Colts will be too hungry to make things right.

Record: 2-0

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 31-27

Home for the first time in 2022, the Colts get a tough matchup against one of the AFC’s best teams. This will be a good test to see where the Colts are in terms of competing with the top of the conference, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce prove to be too much.

Record: 2-1

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Win, 24-21

After their first loss of the season, the Colts come back against a tough division foe that swept them in 2021. The loss of A.J. Brown will be too much as his replacement—Treylon Burks—still gets used to the NFL. Derrick Henry has a game, but the Colts are able to keep the Titans offense at bay.

Record: 3-1

Week 5: at Denver Broncos

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Broadcast: Prime Video

Prediction: Loss, 28-20

The game against the Titans is likely to be a physical one and turning around on a short week to fly to the mountains won’t do the Colts any favors. Russell Wilson will be a tough matchup regardless, and he’ll have a stable corps of receivers to work with against the Colts defense. In the end, it proves to be too much in their first prime-time game of the season.

Record: 3-2

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 21-18

The extra rest will help the Colts while Jonathan Taylor explodes for a three-touchdown game. It will be closer than expected, but the Colts finally pull off the season sweep over the Jaguars.

Record: 4-2

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 23-20

Derrick Henry goes bonkers on the Colts. They try to keep up with another strong game from Jonathan Taylor, but they wind up falling late in the fourth quarter on a go-ahead field goal by Tennessee.

Record: 4-3

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Win, 19-16

The return of Carson Wentz comes at a perfect time as the Colts want to let off some steam. It’s an ugly game with several turnovers, but the Colts prevail against its former quarterback to get back into the win column,

Record: 5-3

Week 9: at New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 24-18

Jonathan Taylor was the hero for the Colts in the 2021 meeting, but there’s no magic this time. Bill Belichick finds a way to neutralize the run game enough to keep the Colts from mounting a game-winning drive.

Record: 5-4

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 31-28

Jonathan Taylor scores twice, and Matt Ryan finds both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce for touchdowns. But the connection between Derek Carr and Davante Adams is enough to vault the Raiders to a win. The Colts lose back-to-back games for the first time.

Record: 5-5

Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 21-20

It’s a close game that features the rushing attack on both sides. The Colts find a way to pull it out by forcing Jalen Hurts to be uncomfortable in the pocket even though he adds a rushing score earlier in the game.

Record: 6-5

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: ESPN

Prediction: Win, 28-21

Whether it will be Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky under center for the Steelers, the Colts take care of business at home. The question marks surrounding the quarterback position are enough to give the Colts the edge in this matchup.

Record: 7-5

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium

Broadcast: NBC

Prediction: Loss, 33-31

On Sunday Night Football, the Colts and Cowboys give the country a fireworks show. The Cowboys pull off the victory, but the Colts prove they can still hang with a high-powered offense in prime time. This game could go either way, but the Cowboys prevail at home.

Record: 7-6

Week 14: BYE

The Colts go into the bye week ready to go on a late-season tear as they push for the top spot in the division.

Record: 7-6

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18

Time: TBD

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Prediction: Win, 27-23

The Colts come out of the bye week fresh and take a home win over the Vikings. Even with the combination Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen, the Colts are able to pressure Kirk Cousins enough to keep the Vikings offense at bay.

Record: 8-6

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: ESPN

Prediction: Loss, 30-26

Going against Justin Herbert in prime time won’t be an easy task. Maybe Gus Bradley’s experience against the young star will help, but Herbert is entering a new tier. It’s a close game, but Herbert pulls out the win in the end.

Record: 8-7

Week 17: at New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 28-17

The Giants are heading in the right direction, but they are also likely heading toward another top-10 pick. The Colts take care of business on the road with the AFC South crown in their sights.

Record: 9-7

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: TBD

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Prediction: Win, 31-14

With a chance to win the division, the Colts come out firing offensively. Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns while Michael Pittman Jr. and Mo Alie-Cox also add scores. The Colts finish at 10-7, which is enough to be crowned the AFC South champions for the first time since 2014.

Record: 10-7

