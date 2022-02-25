2022 Colts Offseason Preview

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The final whistle of the Super Bowl marks the end of the 2021 season. That solidifies all draft positions and gets us looking to free agency as the next chance for teams to make significant changes to their rosters. In this series, I’ll break down the needs and goals of every team as it relates to the 2022 offseason. Included will be cap space, cut candidates, positions of need, and plenty of other useful stats and notes as we prepare for free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Special thanks to Over the Cap, Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus, and Ben Baldwin’s RBSDM.com for all of the useful stats they track and house.

Colts 2021 Recap

Well, that’s certainly one way to end a season. If you missed it, the Colts were -1000 to beat the Jaguars in Week 18. A win against one of the league’s worst squads was all that stood between them another playoff berth. Easy enough…right? Instead of cruising into the playoffs, Indianapolis imploded in iconic fashion. The game revealed how fragile Indy’s strategy of hiding Carson Wentz behind Jonathan Taylor was. Down two scores entering the second half, Wentz played like a desperate man. He threw one interception, took four sacks, and averaged 4.7 yards per attempt. Though Wentz’s first season in Indy will be boiled down to this moment, his body of work with the Colts was far better.

Key Offensive Stats

Points per game: 26.5 (9th)

Dropback EPA: .06 (17th)

Passing yards per game: 198 (26th)

Rush EPA: .07 (25th)

Rushing yards per game: 149 (2nd)

Wentz more than halved his interception rate and nearly did the same for his sack rate compared to his final season with the Eagles. Reuniting with Frank Reich, who coached Wentz to his best season while in Philly, and getting a dominant rushing game to deflect attention made a world of difference for the veteran quarterback. Taylor was unreal on the ground, rushing for 1,272 yards after contact. If you removed every yard he recorded before meeting a defender, he would still have finished in third place for the rushing crown. Only Derrick Henry has more yards after contact in a season over the past five years. Taylor even added a 38/384/3 receiving line.

Key Defensive Stats

Points per game: 21.5 (9th)

Dropback EPA: .06 (19th)

Passing yards per game: 234 (19th)

Rush EPA: -.11 (8th)

Rushing yards per game: 109 (10th)

Indy's defense was good but did its best work against the run. They ranked third in rushing touchdowns allowed and 21st in opponent yards per carry. Against the pass, the Colts were much more of a boom/bust unit. They stole 19 passes from opposing quarterbacks, good for third-most in the league, but also conceded 32 touchdowns through the air. Only Washington gave up more passing touchdowns. Despite making numerous investments into their front seven in recent years, the Colts struggled to get to the quarterback. They ranked 31st in pressure rate and 26th in total sacks.

Colts 2022 Offseason

Notes: Indianapolis's total draft value is the sum of the value of every pick they own using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger NFL Draft Trade Value Chart. The values are only estimates until the NFL announces compensatory picks. Cap savings are listed assuming the player is cut before June 1st.

The Colts have the seventh-most cap space entering the offseason. This would normally mean they don’t have many hard decisions to make for cap purposes. Losing a first-round pick in the Wentz deal changes the calculus. They’ll have to make their biggest upgrades via free agency which puts an increased emphasis on clearing cap space this offseason.

Team Needs

Wide Receiver

The Colts are out two of their top three receivers once the year turns over and neither are strong candidates to be brought back. Hilton, now 32 years old, has been unable to stay healthy for years and appears to have lost a step or two. Pascal, the other free agent, is nothing more than WR3. Michael Pittman reached 1,082 yards last year but needs a second option to give him more loose looks in coverage.

Safety

Beyond receiver, the Colts’ focus should shift to their secondary. None of their returning safeties with enough snaps to qualify received a top-50 coverage grade by PFF. In contrast, they had multiple safeties with above-average grades in run-defense. While adding high-end talent would be ideal, Indy needs to create more versatility as a starting point.

Tackle

The Colts were built on a mauling line that can support a punishing ground game. With Fisher hitting free agency, they either need to make him a competitive offer or look for a replacement. Bringing him back would make sense but Indy could also look to upgrade and double-down on their strategy from last year.

Coaching Changes

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was tabbed as the next head coach of the Bears and he took safeties coach Alan Williams with him. Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was brought in to replace Eberflus after he wasn’t retained by Las Vegas. Bradley is a logical successor to Eberflus as he approached his game-plan in a similar fashion. No team blitzed less than the Raiders last year but his team was near league-average in pressure rate. Indy’s defense also blitzed at a low rate but wasn’t able to generate the same level of pressure. If Bradley can boost the Colts’ pass-rush without simply sending more players after the quarterback, it would be a major win for him in his first year.

Bradley will keep Indy’s 4-3 base but expect the Colts to see an uptick in Cover 3 next year. No team ran more Cover 3 than the Raiders last year and they had a 17 percent lead over the second-highest team. The approach worked wonders as Vegas ranked sixth in yards per pass attempt allowed. Bradley was able to do this because he had had a safety who excelled in coverage, Trevon Moehrig. The Colts have no such player, further emphasizing their need at safety. While the defense was a strong point for the Raiders, Bradley’s inability to move away from his favorite coverage scheme bit him at times. The Chiefs, who are dominant versus Cover 3 looks, dropped 89 points in two games against Vegas this year. Bradley brings experience and a solid scheme to the table but more malleability from his approach will go a long way.

Offseason Outlook

All reports have the Colts moving on from Wentz in the coming months but it won't be a clean breakup. It’s unclear if a team would pay any amount of draft capital for him because of the $28.3 million cap hit they would inherit. That’s a top-10 price for a quarterback who isn’t playing at a top-10 level. If they can’t trade Wentz, the Colts will likely bite the bullet and release him. This would saddle them with his $15 million in dead cap while freeing up $13.3 million. As long as Went is off the roster, the Colts will be big players in the trade market (again).

Without a first-round pick, they’ll have to set their sights lower than the Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson sweepstakes. Like most teams that nearly made the playoffs, Jimmy Garoppolo will be at the top of their list. They could also pursue Kirk Cousins, though the Vikings say they’re not interested in dealing him. If they can afford to keep the offensive line intact while making an upgrade at quarterback, the revamped offense will put Indy in a position to reclaim the crown in a weak AFC South division.