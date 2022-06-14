2022 College World Series Schedule Set
Notre Dame’s first trip in 20 years to the College World Series will begin in a showdown with powerhouse Texas and we now know the game will be played Friday night.
The NCAA announced game times for the College World Series after Stanford bested UConn to clinch the seventh of eight spots in the series.
The opening round will go as follows:
Friday, June 17:
Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Notre Dame vs. Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, June 18:
Game 3: Arkansas vs. Stanford, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4: Ole Miss vs. Auburn/Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
