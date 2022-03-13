2022 College Football All-Transfer Portal Team

The top players in the college football transfer portal for the 2022 season … for now. Who’ll make the biggest impact?

Contact @RichCirminiello

In the largest transfer of personnel in college football history, over 2,000 players have entered the portal since last summer.

Tons of familiar faces are ready to make noise in different places with this group likely to make the biggest instant impact. The guys below are particularly poised for stardom at their respective new campuses.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Head Coach Lincoln Riley, USC

(via USC) – Brian Kelly going from Notre Dame to LSU was big, and there were obvious other major coaching changes, but no move made a bigger shift than Riley going to LA to restore the glory at USC.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

(via Oklahoma) – Now that he’s reunited with Lincoln Riley in L.A., Williams has the tools to be the most exciting Trojan QB… ever.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

(via Georgia Tech) – Bryce Young’s newest weapon is an explosive all-around playmaker and an elite option in the passing game.

RB Travis Dye, USC

(via Oregon) – Pac-12 defenses must again deal with Dye, who was second in league rushing, caught 46 passes and scored 18 times in 2021.

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

(via UTEP) – Arizona native comes home to help ignite an offense that’s also added Washington State QB Jayden de Laura and blue-chip WR recruit Tetairoa McMillan.

WR Isaiah Neyor, Texas

(via Wyoming) – The Horns’ revamped passing game now includes Neyor, who averaged 21.6 yards per catch in two seasons with run-first Wyoming.

TE Jahleel Billingsley, Texas

(via Alabama) – Sark reunites with Billingsley, a former 4-star field-stretcher who totaled 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns in three years in Tuscaloosa.

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

(via Oregon) – One of the most coveted blockers of the 2021 recruiting cycle should be an immediate impact performer in Provo.

OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

(via Louisiana) – Torrence is a 6-5, 335-pound mauler at guard, with three years as a starter and two as an All-Sun Belt selection.

Story continues

OL Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

(via Virginia) – Oluwatimi is a plug-and-play, Rimington Trophy finalist and a perfect fit at the pivot for the run-first Wolverine offense.

OL Alan Ali, TCU

(via SMU) – Veteran of more than 3,000 career snaps played every line position while at SMU, earning Second Team All-AAC last fall.

OT Mason Brooks, Ole Miss

(via WKU) – Brooks will help protect USC import Jaxson Dart after being an All-Conference USA right tackle on the Hill.

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

(via Albany) – Verse used Albany as a stepping stone to Tallahassee, debuting in the FCS with 75 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

DT Jaxon Player, Baylor

(via Tulsa) – An already-strong Baylor interior got much nastier with the addition of Player, a two-time All-AAC gap-buster.

DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

(via Missouri) – Former four-star recruit flashed huge upside as a rookie in Columbia, getting named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

DE Kameron Butler, Virginia

(via Miami) – After earning All-MAC three straight seasons, Butler is set to take his disruptive edge skills and 16 career sacks to a Power Five league.

LB Troy Brown, Ole Miss

(via Central Michigan) – The rare three-time First Team All-MAC selection changes games as a run defender, pass rusher and as a cover backer.

LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

(via Hawaii) – Overlooked coming out of high school, Muasau emerged as one of the Mountain West’s top inside linebackers the last three seasons.

LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

(via Miami) – Playmaking, All-MAC linebacker fills an immediate need for a Bearcat D hit hard by graduations and departures.

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

(via Oklahoma State) – The Tigers are bolstering a depleted position with a solid four-year starter who was First Team All-Big 12 in 2021.

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

(via Northwestern) – Irish set to replace one of the country’s top safeties, Kyle Hamilton, with one of the country’s top safeties, Joseph.

S Isheem Young, Ole Miss

(via Iowa State) – Rebels are getting a hard-hitting, All-Big 12 safety whose best football is still ahead of him.

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

(via LSU) – Former blue-chip recruit and Freshman All-American could be the first cornerback chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.

PK Tim Horn, Rice

(via Washington) – After handling kickoff at Washington, the strong-legged Rice gets his first crack at being a full-time specialist.

P Luke Akers, Northwestern

(via UCLA) – Wildcats are getting an experienced punter who averaged more than 43 yards in each of the last two seasons.

2022 All-Transfer Portal Team: Second Team Offense

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas (via Ohio State)

RB Jarek Broussard, Michigan State (via Colorado)

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss (via TCU)

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama (via Georgia)

WR Konata Mumpfield, Pitt (via Akron)

TE Austin Stogner, South Carolina (via Oklahoma)

OT Miles Frazier, LSU (via Florida International)

iOL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech (via WKU)

iOL McKade Mettauer, Oklahoma (via Cal)

iOL Tre’Mond Shorts, LSU (via East Tennessee State)

OT Kamryn Waites, Florida (via Louisiana)

2022 All-Transfer Portal Team: Second Team Defense

DE Lonnie Phelps, Kansas (via Miami)

DT Jonah Laulu, Oklahoma (via Hawaii)

DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State (via Miami)

DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (via LSU)

LB Aaron Brule, Michigan State (via Mississippi State)

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas (via Alabama)

LB Noah Taylor, North Carolina (via Virginia)

CB CJ Coldon, Oklahoma (via Wyoming)

S Joe Foucha, LSU (via Arkansas)

S Devonni Reed, South Carolina (via Central Michigan)

CB Jay Shaw, Wisconsin (via UCLA)

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1