2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

TheStreet.com

Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's and Wendy's revamped what they offer while Panera Bread and Starbucks tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International -owned Popeye's. "Something like the chicken sandwich took multiple years to go from ideation to actually being in our restaurants," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui told TheStreet in an exclusive interview in May.