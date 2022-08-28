2022 college football rankings after Week 0

The 2022 college football season kicked off Saturday with Week 0.

Week 0 FBS scores:

Western Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

UNLV 52, Idaho State 21

Utah State 31, UConn 20

Florida State 47, Duquesne 7

FAU 43, Charlotte 13

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24

Nevada 23, New Mexico State 12

North Texas 31, UTEP 13

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Thursday against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Following Week 0, College Football News released its rankings for FBS teams. College Football News’ top 25 rankings following Week 0 are listed below.

Alabama (0-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State (0-0)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (0-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Clemson (0-0)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USC (0-0)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Utah (0-0)

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Michigan (0-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State (0-0)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon (0-0)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (0-0)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida (0-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Oklahoma State (0-0)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (0-0)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin (0-0)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (0-0)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State (0-0)

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (0-0)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss (0-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M (0-0)

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (0-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Pittsburgh (0-0)

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

LSU (0-0)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas (0-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (0-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (0-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire