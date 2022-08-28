2022 college football rankings after Week 0
The 2022 college football season kicked off Saturday with Week 0.
Week 0 FBS scores:
Western Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
UNLV 52, Idaho State 21
Utah State 31, UConn 20
Florida State 47, Duquesne 7
FAU 43, Charlotte 13
North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24
Nevada 23, New Mexico State 12
North Texas 31, UTEP 13
Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10
Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Thursday against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
Following Week 0, College Football News released its rankings for FBS teams. College Football News’ top 25 rankings following Week 0 are listed below.
Alabama (0-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State (0-0)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (0-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Clemson (0-0)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
USC (0-0)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Utah (0-0)
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Michigan (0-0)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State (0-0)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon (0-0)
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (0-0)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Florida (0-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Oklahoma State (0-0)
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma (0-0)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin (0-0)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (0-0)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State (0-0)
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (0-0)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss (0-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M (0-0)
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee (0-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Pittsburgh (0-0)
Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
LSU (0-0)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas (0-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Miami (0-0)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn (0-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports