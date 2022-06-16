2022 college football preview: 10 most intriguing offenses
The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.
Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.
The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.
Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Vols Wire looks at the 10 most intriguing offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Hawaii
Marco Garcia/Getty Images
Timmy Chang was hired as Hawaii’s head coach in January. Chang returns to Hawaii after serving as the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback from 2000-04.
Indiana
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Walt Bell was hired as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021.
Louisiana Tech
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Sonny Cumbie was hired as Louisiana Tech’s head coach in Nov. 2021.
Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Lebby was hired as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021 under newly-hired Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables.
Syracuse
Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Anae was hired as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator in Dec. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Virginia.
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Josh Heupel returns for his second season as Tennessee’s head coach and play-caller in 2022.
Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Kittley was hired as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021. He returns to Texas Tech after serving as a student and graduate assistant with the Red Raiders from 2013-17.
UConn
Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Nick Charlton was hired as UConn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021 on first-year head coach Jim Mora’s staff.
USC
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Lincoln Riley was hired as USC’s head coach in Nov. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Oklahoma.
Washington
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Kalen DeBoer was hired as Washington’s head coach in Nov. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Fresno State.
