2022 college football preview: 10 most intriguing offenses

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Vols Wire looks at the 10 most intriguing offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Hawaii

Timmy Chang was hired as Hawaii’s head coach in January. Chang returns to Hawaii after serving as the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback from 2000-04.

Indiana

Walt Bell was hired as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021.

Louisiana Tech

Sonny Cumbie was hired as Louisiana Tech’s head coach in Nov. 2021.

Oklahoma

Jeff Lebby was hired as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021 under newly-hired Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables.

Syracuse

Robert Anae was hired as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator in Dec. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Virginia.

Tennessee

Josh Heupel returns for his second season as Tennessee’s head coach and play-caller in 2022.

Texas Tech

Zach Kittley was hired as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021. He returns to Texas Tech after serving as a student and graduate assistant with the Red Raiders from 2013-17.

UConn

Nick Charlton was hired as UConn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Dec. 2021 on first-year head coach Jim Mora’s staff.

USC

Lincoln Riley was hired as USC’s head coach in Nov. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Oklahoma.

Washington

Kalen DeBoer was hired as Washington’s head coach in Nov. 2021 after serving in the same capacity at Fresno State.

