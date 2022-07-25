2022 college football odds: Favorites to win SEC, Big Ten and more
Conference realignment is heading for college football in a major way, but not just yet.
Texas and Oklahoma aren’t making their move to the SEC for another few years, while USC and UCLA have two more seasons in the Pac-12. Before the college football landscape shifts entirely, the typical conference championships are still up for grabs.
The SEC is expected to be a battle between the two sides that met in last year’s national championship game. Up north in the Big Ten, the conference title should come down to two of college football’s biggest rivals. Elsewhere, the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC are going to go on with business as usual before some of their premier teams ditch them for other conferences.
Which teams are expected to raise championship trophies in their respective conferences? Let’s check the odds around the country, with numbers provided by our partner, PointsBet:
SEC conference winner odds
Alabama came out on top in the SEC last season, but it was Georgia that got the last laugh. The Crimson Tide rolled past the Bulldogs in the conference championship game, but Kirby Smart’s squad bounced back with a 33-18 win over Nick Saban and Co. in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Oddsmakers foresee the two powerhouses being the class of the SEC yet again in 2022. Alabama has minus odds, but don’t be surprised if the school faces Georgia in the conference – or national – title game once again.
Alabama: -130
Georgia: +150
Texas A&M: +1400
Ole Miss: +3300
Tennessee: +4000
Florida: +5000
Kentucky: +6000
Arkansas: +6000
LSU: +7000
South Carolina: +10000
Mississippi State: +10000
Auburn: +15000
Missouri: +50000
Vanderbilt: +100000
Big Ten conference winner odds
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan finally conquered Ohio State in 2021, but the Buckeyes are favorites to restore order in 2022. C.J. Stroud is the preseason Heisman favorite after being a finalist for the award last season, though two of his top receivers from last season were selected as first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wisconsin, Nebraska and Penn State are among the squads that will be chasing Ohio State and Michigan.
Ohio State: -235
Michigan: +700
Wisconsin: +1000
Nebraska: +1400
Penn State: +1600
Iowa: +2500
Michigan State: +3000
Minnesota: +3000
Purdue: +3000
Maryland: +10000
Indiana: +10000
Illinois: +20000
Northwestern: +25000
Rutgers: +50000
Big 12 conference winner odds
Before the Red River Rivalry heads to the SEC, the two foes will still be competing for Big 12 supremacy. Oklahoma is slightly favored over Texas in 2022 conference odds, and the race could be decided when they face off in their annual showdown on Oct. 8.
Baylor, which won the 2021 conference championship, has the next-best odds. After that, it’s Oklahoma State, which had the best conference record during the 2021 regular season.
Oklahoma: +200
Texas: +250
Baylor: +550
Oklahoma State: +650
Iowa State: +1100
TCU: +1500
Kansas State: +1500
Texas Tech: +4000
West Virginia: +4000
Kansas: +25000
ACC conference winner odds
Clemson had an off-year by its standards in 2021, going 10-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. Head coach Dabo Swinney, QB D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers are predicted to reclaim their spot atop the conference hierarchy this year.
Miami has the next-best chances of winning the conference. Pitt, the reigning conference champion, is third, while 2021 runner-up Wake Forest is back with the middle of the pack.
Clemson: -125
Miami (Fla.): +500
Pittsburgh: +850
NC State: +900
North Carolina: +1200
Wake Forest: +1800
Louisville: +2500
Florida State: +3300
Virginia: +4000
Boston College: +4000
Virginia Tech: +6600
Georgia Tech: +20000
Syracuse: +30000
Duke: +50000
Pac-12 conference winner odds
Lincoln Riley has made a big splash in SoCal, but could he bring USC a conference championship in his first season with the program? His Trojans are favorites to emerge with their first Pac-12 title since 2017.
Utah and Oregon are close behind USC in Pac-12 odds. UCLA, which is heading to the Big Ten alongside USC in 2024, is next on the list.
USC: +200
Utah: +250
Oregon: +300
UCLA: +900
Washington: +1100
Oregon State: +2500
Arizona State: +3300
Washington State: +3300
California: +5000
Stanford: +6000
Colorado: +25000
Arizona: +25000
Mountain West conference winner odds
Boise State and Fresno State are neck and neck as favorites in the Mountain West. Utah State, which slaughtered San Diego State in the 2021 conference championship game, currently sits in fifth.
Boise State: +225
Fresno State: +250
San Diego State: +400
Air Force: +500
Utah State: +900
Wyoming: +2500
San Jose State: +2500
Nevada: +2800
Colorado State: +3000
Hawaii: +10000
UNLV: +10000
New Mexico: +20000
AAC conference winner odds
Cincinnati may not go on another run to the College Football Playoff this season, but it is still expected to be the top team in the American Athletic Conference for the third straight year. Houston and Central Florida aren’t far behind when it comes to AAC champion odds, though.
Cincinnati: +200
Houston: +250
UCF: +360
SMU: +900
Memphis: +1100
East Carolina: +2500
Tulsa: +3000
South Florida: +4000
Tulane: +4000
Navy: +8000
Temple: +20000
Conference USA conference winner odds
UTSA and UAB have won the last two Conference USA crowns, and one of those teams is expected to win it again in 2022. UTSA has the slight edge over UAB, but Western Kentucky is lurking as another Conference USA contender.
UTSA: +215
UAB: +230
Western Kentucky: +350
Florida Atlantic: +800
North Texas: +1500
Middle Tennessee: +1600
Charlotte: +2200
UTEP: +2200
Louisiana Tech: +2500
Rice: +8000
FIU: +10000
MAC conference winner odds
Kent State topped Northern Illinois in the 2021 MAC Championship Game, but neither program is in the top two when it comes to odds for the 2022 title. Those slots belong to Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
Miami (Ohio): +350
Toledo: +350
Northern Illinois: +550
Central Michigan: +600
Kent State: +700
Western Michigan: +800
Eastern Michigan: +1400
Ohio: +1600
Buffalo: +2000
Ball State: +2500
Bowling Green: +3000
Akron: +8000
Sun Belt conference winner odds
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns capped off a perfect Sun Belt record in 2021 with a conference championship victory over Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers are predicted to climb to the top this season.
Appalachian State: +250
Louisiana: +300
Marshall: +425
Coastal Carolina: +500
Troy: +1000
Georgia State: +1200
South Alabama: +1600
Southern Miss: +4000
Arkansas State: +6000
Texas State: +7000
Old Dominion: +7000
Georgia Southern: +10000
Louisiana Monroe: +20000
