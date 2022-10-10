2022 college football: A look at BCS simulation standings ahead of Week 7

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Ahead of Week 7, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used during 1998-2013 FBS seasons to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game Jan. 4, 1999. The inaugural BCS national championship game was played in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship

Below are BCS Know How’s top 15 simulated BCS standings ahead of Week 7.

Alabama 0.9677

Georgia 0.9557

Ohio State 0.9349

Clemson 0.8497

Michigan 0.8357

Tennessee 0.7579

USC 0.7349

Oklahoma State 0.7301

Ole Miss 0.6887

Penn State 0.5861

Oregon 0.5463

TCU 0.5186

UCLA 0.5078

Wake Forest 0.4259

North Carolina State 0.4122

