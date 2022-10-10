2022 college football: A look at BCS simulation standings ahead of Week 7
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
Ahead of Week 7, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used during 1998-2013 FBS seasons to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game Jan. 4, 1999. The inaugural BCS national championship game was played in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship
Below are BCS Know How’s top 15 simulated BCS standings ahead of Week 7.
Alabama 0.9677
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia 0.9557
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State 0.9349
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson 0.8497
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan 0.8357
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee 0.7579
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
USC 0.7349
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State 0.7301
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss 0.6887
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Penn State 0.5861
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon 0.5463
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
TCU 0.5186
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA 0.5078
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest 0.4259
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State 0.4122
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports