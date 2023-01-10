2022 college football: Final top 25 strength of schedule rankings

Georgia (15-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated TCU (13-2, 9-0 Big 12), 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.

The contest concluded the 2022 FBS college football season.

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following the Georgia-TCU national championship game, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 strength of schedule rankings for FBS teams. Strength of schedule rankings from ESPN’s FPI are listed below.

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-4

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 6-7

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-2

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 11-2

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 15-0

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 11-2

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

For more on Michigan State visit Spartans Wire

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-4

Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 6-7

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Record: 11-2

For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-6

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-6

Maryland

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

Rutgers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-8

For more on Rutgers visit Rutgers Wire

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

For more on Penn State visit Nittany Lions Wire

Iowa

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

For more on Iowa visit Hawkeyes Wire

Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-8

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

For more on Oregon visit Ducks Wire

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire