2022 college football: Final top 25 strength of schedule rankings
Georgia (15-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated TCU (13-2, 9-0 Big 12), 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.
The contest concluded the 2022 FBS college football season.
Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following the Georgia-TCU national championship game, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 strength of schedule rankings for FBS teams. Strength of schedule rankings from ESPN’s FPI are listed below.
Auburn
Record: 5-7
LSU
Record: 10-4
Florida
Record: 6-7
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
TCU
Record: 13-2
Mississippi State
Record: 9-4
Vanderbilt
Record: 5-7
Tennessee
Record: 11-2
Georgia
Record: 15-0
Alabama
Record: 11-2
Michigan State
Record: 5-7
Kansas State
Record: 10-4
Missouri
Record: 6-7
South Carolina
Record: 8-5
Georgia Tech
Record: 5-7
Ohio State
Record: 11-2
Kentucky
Record: 7-6
Purdue
Record: 8-6
Maryland
Record: 8-5
Rutgers
Record: 4-8
Penn State
Record: 11-2
Iowa
Record: 8-5
Indiana
Record: 4-8
Oregon
Record: 10-3
Texas
Record: 8-5
Texas A&M
Record: 5-7
