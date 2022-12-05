2022 college football: Final BCS simulated top 25 rankings

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its regular season Nov. 26.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Following Week 14 and conference championship weekend, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS rankings ahead of bowl season. For the season’s final rankings, BCS Know How released rankings for the top 35 teams.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Troy

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

North Carolina

Craig Jones /Allsport

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

UCF

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh

Jacob Kupferman/CSM

South Alabama

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

