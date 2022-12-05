2022 college football: Final BCS simulated top 25 rankings
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its regular season Nov. 26.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Following Week 14 and conference championship weekend, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship
Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS rankings ahead of bowl season. For the season’s final rankings, BCS Know How released rankings for the top 35 teams.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Troy
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
UTSA
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
North Carolina
Craig Jones /Allsport
North Carolina State
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
UCF
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh
Jacob Kupferman/CSM
South Alabama
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Air Force
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports