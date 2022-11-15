2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 12

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Week 12, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship

Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS rankings ahead of Week 12.

