2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 9

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.

Ahead of Week 9, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998-2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship

Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS standings ahead of Week 9.

Georgia

Ohio State

Tennessee

Michigan

Clemson

Alabama

TCU

Oregon

Oklahoma State

USC

Wake Forest

Ole Miss

Penn State

Utah

UCLA

Syracuse

LSU

Illinois

Cincinnati

Kentucky

Kansas State

North Carolina State

Tulane

North Carolina

Texas

