2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 10
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup.
Ahead of Week 10, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998-2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS rankings ahead of Week 10.
Georgia
Ohio State
Tennessee
Michigan
Clemson
Alabama
TCU
Oregon
USC
Ole Miss
UCLA
Utah
Kansas State
LSU
Penn State
Illinois
Oklahoma State
North Carolina
Tulane
Wake Forest
North Carolina State
Syracuse
Texas
Liberty
Oregon State
