2022 Chiefs Schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of another Super Bowl title is already underway with the 2022 NFL season just around the corner.

Ensure that you never miss a game this season with our NFL Wires downloadable 2022 Chiefs football schedule, this year featuring an image of star QB Patrick Mahomes. Use the wallpaper as the background or lock screen on your smartphone. It will help you know who the Chiefs are playing, on what date they’re playing, and whether they’re playing in a home or away game.

You can find the full details on the Chiefs’ 2022 schedule here, including dates, times, broadcast networks and how to buy tickets. Be sure to get the downloadable schedule here and enjoy!

List

Chiefs release first depth chart for 90-man offseason roster

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire