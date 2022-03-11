2022 Chiefs Offseason Preview









The final whistle of the Super Bowl marks the end of the 2021 season. That solidifies all draft positions and gets us looking to free agency as the next chance for teams to make significant changes to their rosters. In this series, I’ll break down the needs and goals of every team as it relates to the 2022 offseason. Included will be cap space, cut candidates, positions of need, and plenty of other useful stats and notes as we prepare for free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Special thanks to Over the Cap, Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus, and Ben Baldwin’s RBSDM.com for all of the useful stats they track and house.

Chiefs 2021 Recap

Be prepared for six months of “Have the Chiefs Peaked?” articles. After a decimated offensive line removed any hope of Patrick Mahomes hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy a year ago, Kansas City went to work spending every resource they had to beef up their trenches. They replaced all five starters on the line during the offseason, revamping the only glaring weakness on a roster that still made it to the Super Bowl. With that taken care of, Kansas City looked like a lock to run the table in the AFC again. Instead of the perfection we have become so accustomed to from Mahomes and company, the Chiefs played sloppy, mistake-laden football on offense for most of the regular season. Kansas City would seemingly shake their funk by the time the playoffs rolled around. However, things fell apart in the AFC Championship as they blew an 18 point lead and lost to the Bengals.

Key Offensive Stats

Points per game: 28.2 (4th)

Dropback EPA: .22 (2nd)

Passing yards per game: 282 (4th)

Rush EPA: -.02 (8th)

Rushing yards per game: 115 (16th)

Mahomes was still great last year but he was far from otherworldly. He doubled his interception rate from the previous two seasons while nearly setting a career-low in touchdown rate. Mahomes even fumbled the ball nine times, four of which were lost. No team lost more fumbles than the Chiefs last year. The duo of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill remained a constant for the offense, though Kelce did appear to lose a step compared to his record-setting 2020 campaign. Kelce’s aDOT dropped to 7.4, making 2021 the third season in a row that his target depth has fallen. Hill’s target share climbed to 26 percent but his target depth also took a hit. The backfield remained a disappointment. Clyde Edwards-Helaire averaged 52 yards per game across ten contests while Darrel Williams was a far superior pass-catcher. He posted a 47/452/2 receiving line and topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage but is now a free agent, putting extra pressure on CEH to improve in his third season.

Key Defensive Stats

Points per game: 21.4 (8th)

Dropback EPA: .1 (23rd)

Passing yards per game: 251 (27th)

Rush EPA: -.07 (17th)

Rushing yards per game: 118 (21st)

The Chiefs’ defense was well-rounded but nothing to write home about when looking at anything other than points allowed. Though they ranked 28th in yards per play, their EPA per play rank of 23rd is higher based on them forcing the fifth-most turnovers. Spearheaded by Tyrann Mathieu’s three fumble recoveries, Kansas City picked up 14 fumbles during the regular season, tying the league-high. The secondary performed well as a unit but the Chiefs were unable to pair that with a meaningful pass-rush. They finished 29th in total sacks, led by Chris Jones at nine takedowns. No other Kansas City player hit five sacks last year. Though the Chiefs’ defense wasn’t detrimental to their success, it became a more noticeable issue with the offense failing to live up to expectations.

Chiefs 2022 Offseason

Notes: Kansas City's total draft value is the sum of the value of every pick they own using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger NFL Draft Trade Value Chart. The values are only estimates until the NFL announces compensatory picks. Cap savings are listed assuming the player is cut before June 1st.

Hill is entering the final year of his contract and has a cap hit north of $20 million. There’s no way he hits the open market in 12 months so an extension that lowers his cap hit for the coming year is all but guaranteed. The team can also work to restructure a few notable contracts, including those of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, and Chris Jones. These moves would add tens of millions to their cap space for 2022.

Team Needs

Wide Receiver

The Chiefs had three different players get work as their WR2 last year. Mecole Hardman paced the trio at 1.6 yards per route run. That only ranked 46th among qualified receivers but still blew the doors off Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, who are both free agents.

Defensive End

Kansas City’s inability to get home on quarterbacks became glaringly apparent in the playoffs. They faced 119 pass attempts in the postseason and totaled just five sacks. Only the Eagles made it out of the regular season while generating fewer sacks than the Chiefs. With Clark possibly on the chopping block, the Chiefs may soon be desperate for a competent pass-rusher.

Safety

Mathieu is likely too expensive for Kansas City to keep and has already announced his intention to test the waters of free agency in a week. Sorensen, who pitched in at free safety for 185 snaps according to Pro Football Focus, didn’t show enough for the team to offer him a new contract. That leaves the team lacking one of their biggest playmakers and a depth option.

Coaching Changes

The Chiefs lost a few position coaches this offseason. The biggest name to leave was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka. With the Chiefs since 2017, Kafka worked closely with Mahomes, who has never missed a Pro Bowl as a starter. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was kept on another one-year contract. He reportedly considered coaching at the collegiate level before signing on the dotted line in Kansas City. Bieniemy was a hot name on the head coaching circuit last year but received fewer interviews this offseason. Still, another elite season from his offense should keep his name in the mix for a head-coaching gig next offseason. With Kafka gone, the Chiefs don’t have a clear successor to Bieniemy.

Offseason Outlook

The Mahomes/Hill/Kelce triumvirate will keep Kansas City in contention for a first-round bye every year, but there’s plenty more they can do to boost their odds of taking down another Super Bowl. The Chiefs only have one major weakness on offense and it’s their WR2. Mahomes has never had a legitimate second receiver. It’s time for GM Brett Veach to change that.

After adding a new pass-catcher, the Chiefs will be able to dedicate the rest of their capital to the other side of the ball. Having the best quarterback in the league is great but pairing him with an impenetrable defense will take Kansas City to another level. The team's one Super Bowl in the Mahomes era came in their only season with an above-average defense by EPA per play. With a few tweaks to the roster, the Chiefs should once again be viewed as favorites to win the final game of the postseason.