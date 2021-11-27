2022 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 13

It’s rivalry week in college football, and that means we’ll have some heated matchups between draft prospects to watch. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll be releasing my thoughts on many of the prospects in random groups of four on Saturdays throughout the college football season.

Our thirteenth group of prospects includes a dominant 3-tech, a seek-and-destroy safety, a versatile fullback and a bruising tight end.

Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett

A fifth-year senior, Garrett has emerged as a key piece on the Ohio State defensive line after appearing in over 30 games for the team. He faced some adversity during his career, but he has emerged as a vocal leader and a disruptive defender. Listed at 6-2 and 300 pounds, Garrett has already set career highs in tackles (21), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5.5). He’s a better athlete than his numbers might suggest and he does a really good job navigating traffic in the trenches to make an impact in the run game.

The Chiefs quietly could find themselves in need of defensive tackle depth after this season. Both Derrick Nnadi and Jarran Reed are scheduled to become free agents in the 2022 offseason. Garrett would be an option if they choose to let a player like Reed walk in free agency.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre has played a hybrid safety/linebacker role for the Baylor defense, garnering snaps at all three levels of the defense. He reminds me a bit of Tyrann Mathieu in that regard, but he has better size, listed at 6-foot and 198 pounds. The football IQ and instincts flash often, especially when he’s asked to play downhill against screen passes and the run game. Pitre has been extremely productive over the past two seasons with 26.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, seven passes defended, and four interceptions including two returned for touchdowns.

The safety position is one that could see some significant change for the Chiefs this offseason. The team has three players slated to become free agents, and while they’ve stated their intentions to extend Tyrann Mathieu, they could lose both Armani Watts and Daniel Sorensen.

Oklahoma FB Jeremiah Hall

Andy Reid is one of the few head coaches in the NFL who still appreciates what having a great fullback can do for your team. Michael Burton has been among the best in the league this season, but he’s only on a one-year deal. Drafting a long-term replacement could be a wise decision moving forward, especially if they continue to use that position in the offense and on specialt teams.

Hall is exactly the type of player that would excel in Reid’s offense. He’s listed at 6-2 and 240 pounds, filling almost an H-Back role for the Sooners offense. He’s been a talented pass-catcher during his college career, recording 62 catches for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns. Carrying the football, he has mostly been utilized in short-yardage situations with 12 carries for 50 yards and a score.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Listed at 6-4 and 260 pounds, McBride is a bruising three-down player at the tight end position. He gets after it as a blocker in the run game, and he’s an exceptional pass-catcher. He runs through contact with the ball in his hands and he’s the only tight end in the nation with over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He hasn’t been as effective scoring points this year (one touchdown) compared to the past two seasons (a combined eight scores), but he has set his career-high in receptions.

At one point during the course of this season, formations with four tight ends were a staple of the Chiefs’ offense. Kansas City could always use another mismatch at the position even with Noah Gray improving weekly, Jody Fortson slated to return from injury next season and Travis Kelce continuing to light the NFL world ablaze.

