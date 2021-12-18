2022 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 15

Bowl season is finally here and that means we’ve got some more prospects to watch in what could be their final games in college football. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll be releasing my thoughts on many of the prospects in random groups of four on Saturdays throughout the college football season.

Our fifteenth group of prospects includes C-USA stars at both the wide receiver position and at running back, also a linebacker who checks all the boxes and a pressure-producing edge rusher.

UTEP WR Jacob Cowing

Cowing has been one of the most explosive receivers in college football this season, and a threat to make a big play anytime he touches the ball. This has been a big breakout year for the redshirt sophomore, catching 67 passes for over 1300 yards and seven touchdowns.

Among players with 60 or more receptions this season, Cowing ranks fourth in yards per reception with 19.85. He’s a solid route runner, be it working underneath or going deep. Don’t let his 5-11 and 175-pound size fool you either, he plays with good physicality.

Both Andy Reid and Dave Toub still have some roots in El Paso from their days coaching college football (1987-88). They’re sure to be aware of this player and with their need at the receiver position, he could be a perfect developmental option for K.C. in the late rounds or undrafted free agency.

Next game: New Mexico Bowl – UTEP vs. Fresno State – Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1:15 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Another linebacker with a background playing defensive back who is making waves in college football, Muma projects as an outside linebacker with three-down potential in the NFL. Listed at 6-2 and 242 pounds, Muma boasts excellent speed and acceleration for his size. He has really good instincts and it shows up on tape often, and in key moments for his squad.

After a solid junior season, Muma stepped up as a leader of the Cowboys’ defense and exploded statistically. On the year, he’s managed 129 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.

The Chiefs look like they have their linebacker corp set for the future with Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton. However, this offseason they might need to replace Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel. Should they get a chance to draft a player like Muma, they might consider taking it.

Next game: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Kent State vs. Wyoming – Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

UTSA RB Sincere McCormick

After back-to-back seasons with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, McCormick has declared for the 2022 NFL draft. One of the most talented rushers in the C-USA conference, McCormick was just named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, denoting the top offensive player in Division I football.

Listed at 5-9 and 205 pounds, McCormick has quickness, vision, contact balance and toughness. His footwork and cutting ability ranks among the best in this draft class. Most importantly, he has some really impressive burst once he hits the open field. As good as he is rushing, he also does a good job catching the ball, with 20 or more passes in each of three seasons with UTSA.

The Chiefs obviously made a big investment in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but this season has proven they lack burst and explosion at the position. Their long rush of the season by a running back is a 51-yard TD run by Derrick Gore. They need a threat who can hit the jets for a home run behind this offensive line. McCormick can certainly be that player and he likely won’t cost more than a mid-round draft pick.

McCormick won’t play in the Miami Beach Bowl, but his teammates will take on SDSU on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:20 p.m. CT.

SDSU EDGE Cameron Thomas

Our friends at Mountain West Wire named Thomas their 2021 Defensive Player of the Year and he also earned First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. The 6-5 and 270-pound defensive lineman has been a versatile weapon for the San Diego State defense, amassing 68 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. It doesn’t matter whether he’s matching up against guards or tackles, he has the skill set to win any one-on-one matchup.

The Chiefs should look to add some more players on the defensive line during the 2022 NFL draft. Their most recent game against the Chargers was proof that they don’t have anyone who can consistently get pressure when Chris Jones isn’t on the field. The fact that Thomas has demonstrable success up and down the line will be a big draw for Steve Spagnuolo.

Next game: Miami Beach Bowl – UTSA vs. SDSU – Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:20 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

