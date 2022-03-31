2022 Carolina Panthers mock draft 5.0: End of March edition

Things have changed a bit for the Carolina Panthers since our last go at a mock.

New names have been signed, familiar faces have come (back) and gone and a fresh set of youngsters are getting closer to breaking in. So, it’s about time we take another swing at this.

With a chunk of free agency now in the bag and the draft less than a month away, here’s our fifth set of seven-round projections for the 2022 draft.

Pick No. 6 (First round): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

What was once nothing but a dream has gotten a little closer to reality. So can the Panthers see Neal—the consensus No. 1 at his position—actually drop to them?

Jacksonville, the keepers of the top overall selection, gave a pair of hefty bags to left tackle Cam Robinson and guard Brandon Scherff. That, perhaps, would make another substantial investment in another offensive lineman less likely.

Detroit, Houston and New York (the green ones) may be a bit more inclined to go defense with the second, third and fourth picks. And the other New Yorkers, who do need some help in the trenches, could very well fancy a different hog molly in Ikem Ewonku or Charles Cross—because they’re both pretty awesome, too.

If so, Carolina certainly wouldn’t mind sweeping up this 6-foot-7, 337-pound jewel. Neal’s combination of size, athleticism, agility and background are unparalleled—no matter which recent draftees you’re comparing him to.

The 21-year-old should be able to slot right in on the blindside and give the Panthers its most formidable front in some time, one that could look a little something like this:

LT Evan Neal

LG Brady Christensen

C Bradley Bozeman

RG Austin Corbett

RT Taylor Moton

Pick No. 137 (Fourth round): Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

We’re not done shoring up this line. Even though that starting unit would be one heck of an upgrade from what we saw in 2021, having depth is also key in today’s NFL.

For that, we scooped up Tom—who played center and left tackle during his four seasons in Winston-Salem. Oh, and in those four seasons, he’s relinquished just two sacks over 3,107 snaps through 48 games.

The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder is also a straight freak for the position. Tom’s sparkling combine performance put him in all-time elite territory—ranking into at least the 92nd percentile amongst all offensive lineman in MockDraftable’s database for the 10-yard split, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

Pick No. 144 (Fifth round): Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State

The other side of Carolina’s trenches could welcome in some depth, especially with the departure of its leading sack-getter Haason Reddick.

Uwazurike, at 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds, posted up from every spot on the line for Cyclones from 2017 to 2021 and racked up 15.0 sacks in the process. Although he may project in the eyes of most as a defensive tackle, his athleticism and experience should make him a versatile rotational weapon at the very least.

Pick No. 149 (Fifth round): Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (Ohio)

Keeping on the theme of versatility, the lanky 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Weatherford may see time as either a safety or a linebacker at the next level. Luckily for the Panthers, they could use a bit of both.

Weatherford’s length, explosiveness and hard-hitting nature could come in handy for defensive coordinator Phil Snow, even if it’s as a backup early on in his career. His skill set should also translate well on special teams coverage, another area Carolina needs to tighten up in.

Pick No. 199 (Sixth round): Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

Gemmel may be a tad undersized at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, but there’s nothing small about his head and heart.

The backer earned the utmost respect over his four years as a Tar Heel—parlaying his football mind, leadership abilities and impressive agility into two turns as a team captain and a spot on the All-ACC Third Team in 2021. Although the Panthers did just sign Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton, they still lack depth in the middle of their defense.

Pick No. 242 (Seventh round): Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh

In our third and final mention of “depth,” we snagged an intriguing prospect in Krull to put behind Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble.

The 6-foot-6, 254-pounder has some athletic upside—as the 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds), vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle outputs from his pro day would’ve ranked in the top-four of the position at the combine. Plus, maybe owner David Tepper can get his Pitt Panther after all.

