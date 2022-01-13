2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: TV schedule, entry list, format and more

Two legendary sports entities collide when the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in one of the most iconic venues in the world. Here is everything you need to know for the highly-anticipated 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

Started in 1979, and run under a variety of names since, premier series drivers competed in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway to kickstart the annual competition. For the first time ever, this season’s exhibition will be held Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

February’s race doubles as the competitive debut of the Next Gen cars and a variety of other team and driver changes from the offseason, giving race fans their long-awaited look at a full fleet of redesigned Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Toyota Camrys.

WHAT TV CHANNEL IS THE CLASH ON?

FOX Sports will have complete coverage of the event, including practice and qualifying. The lone practice session on Feb. 5 will be broadcast on FS2 at 12:30 p.m. ET, while qualifying at 8:30 p.m. ET that evening moves over to FS1.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX with a slate of heat races before the main event at 6 p.m. ET. All weekend coverage will be broadcast live from LA.

Check out the full rundown of TV and national radio coverage below:

Date Time (ET, -3 hours for local) Event TV/Radio/Stream Saturday, Feb. 5 12:30 p.m. Busch Light Clash practice FS2/MRN/FOX Sports App Saturday, Feb. 5 8:30 p.m. Busch Light Clash single-car qualifying FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App Sunday, Feb. 6 3 p.m. Busch Light Clash qualifying heats (four heat races) FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App Sunday, Feb. 6 4:10 p.m. (approx.) Busch Light Clash last-chance qualifiers (two LCQs) FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App Sunday, Feb. 6 6 p.m. Busch Light Clash main event FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App

ENTRY LIST

Fresh off of his first title at the Cup Series level, Kyle Larson looks to continue his dominance as the West Coast native battles a star-studded lineup to jumpstart the season. The field will be open to 40 entrants, each vying for one of the 23 spots in Sunday’s main event. Currently, 36 drivers from 16 different teams are slated to compete, including rookies Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland.

Kyle Busch is the reigning Busch Light Clash winner, making the Joe Gibbs Racing driver a two-time winner (2012) of the prestigious exhibition. Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch round out the list of active drivers with a Clash win. Dale Earnhardt holds the all-time record with six.

See the complete list of Busch Light Clash winners, dating back to Buddy Baker’s inaugural win in 1979. | Every Busch Light Clash winner

Entry Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Team Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 13 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Johnny Klausmeier Ford 14 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford 15 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 16 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford 17 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota 18 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 19 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 20 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 21 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota 23 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 24 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 25 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 26 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 27 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 28 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet 29 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet 30 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 34 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 35 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 36 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Travis Mack Chevrolet

CLASH FORMAT

After Saturday’s practice and the initial single-car qualifying session, drivers will be placed into heat races based on their best-posted speed. Every car entered into the Clash automatically advances to one of the heat races, giving them a chance to move on to the main event.

On Sunday, drivers compete in one of four 25-lap heat races with up to 10 cars in each race. The fields will be filled out in a manner consistent with their initial qualifying speed. Fastest will start on pole in the first heat race, second fastest starts on pole in the second heat race and so on (one, five, nine, etc. line up in Heat 1).

The top four finishers in each heat race will automatically advance to the main event, totaling 16 drivers with a ticket to Sunday night’s feature. Drivers who do not advance from their qualifying race will be placed into one of two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) races. The top three from each LCQ advance to the Sunday feature.

The final spot in the 23-man main event is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings who does not transfer on finishing position in the heat races or LCQ.

CONSTRUCTING THE COLISEUM

The legendary stadium, host to the Olympic Games and University of Southern California (USC) sporting events, was revamped and transformed into a quarter-mile asphalt short track in a matter of months. Infield grass was removed, a track was paved, and walls and catch fences were erected to form a unique paperclip shape, similar to Martinsville Speedway.

LAST YEAR AT THE CLASH

Throughout Clash history, there have been a number of dramatic finishes; and 2021’s exhibition on the Daytona Road Couse was no exception. Bobbing and weaving through the final third of the course, road-course ace Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney made contact battling for the lead, spinning both out on the last lap. Kyle Busch pounced at the opportunity and capitalized on the duo’s misfortune, securing the first checkered flag of the season.

