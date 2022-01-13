2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: TV schedule, entry list, format and more

Sean Montgomery
·6 min read
In this article:
Two legendary sports entities collide when the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in one of the most iconic venues in the world. Here is everything you need to know for the highly-anticipated 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

Started in 1979, and run under a variety of names since, premier series drivers competed in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway to kickstart the annual competition. For the first time ever, this season’s exhibition will be held Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

RELATED: Full event schedule, buy tickets | NASCAR’s history racing at stadium venues

February’s race doubles as the competitive debut of the Next Gen cars and a variety of other team and driver changes from the offseason, giving race fans their long-awaited look at a full fleet of redesigned Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Toyota Camrys.

WHAT TV CHANNEL IS THE CLASH ON?

FOX Sports will have complete coverage of the event, including practice and qualifying. The lone practice session on Feb. 5 will be broadcast on FS2 at 12:30 p.m. ET, while qualifying at 8:30 p.m. ET that evening moves over to FS1.

Sunday’s coverage kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX with a slate of heat races before the main event at 6 p.m. ET. All weekend coverage will be broadcast live from LA.

Check out the full rundown of TV and national radio coverage below:

Date

Time (ET, -3 hours for local)

Event

TV/Radio/Stream

Saturday, Feb. 5

12:30 p.m.

Busch Light Clash practice

FS2/MRN/FOX Sports App

Saturday, Feb. 5

8:30 p.m.

Busch Light Clash single-car qualifying

FS1/MRN/FOX Sports App

Sunday, Feb. 6

3 p.m.

Busch Light Clash qualifying heats (four heat races)

FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App

Sunday, Feb. 6

4:10 p.m. (approx.)

Busch Light Clash last-chance qualifiers (two LCQs)

FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App

Sunday, Feb. 6

6 p.m.

Busch Light Clash main event

FOX/MRN/FOX Sports App

ENTRY LIST

Fresh off of his first title at the Cup Series level, Kyle Larson looks to continue his dominance as the West Coast native battles a star-studded lineup to jumpstart the season. The field will be open to 40 entrants, each vying for one of the 23 spots in Sunday’s main event. Currently, 36 drivers from 16 different teams are slated to compete, including rookies Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland.

Kyle Busch is the reigning Busch Light Clash winner, making the Joe Gibbs Racing driver a two-time winner (2012) of the prestigious exhibition. Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch round out the list of active drivers with a Clash win. Dale Earnhardt holds the all-time record with six.

See the complete list of Busch Light Clash winners, dating back to Buddy Baker’s inaugural win in 1979. | Every Busch Light Clash winner

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

1

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing Team

Phil Surgen

Chevrolet

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Ford

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

Chevrolet

4

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Ford

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

Chevrolet

6

6

Brad Keselowski

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Matt McCall

Ford

7

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Chevrolet

8

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burnett

Chevrolet

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

Chevrolet

10

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Ford

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

Toyota

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Ford

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

Johnny Klausmeier

Ford

14

15

Ryan Preece

Rick Ware Racing

Jason Houghtaling

Ford

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

Chevrolet

16

17

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Scott Graves

Ford

17

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Seth Chavka

Toyota

18

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Toyota

19

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Toyota

20

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Ford

21

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Ford

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

Toyota

23

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Fugle

Chevrolet

24

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

Chevrolet

25

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Ford

26

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

Ford

27

41

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Ford

28

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Racing

Jerame Donley

Chevrolet

29

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Racing

Dave Elenz

Chevrolet

30

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Toyota

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Chevrolet

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Chevrolet

33

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Ford

34

77

Landon Cassill

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Chevrolet

35

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Ford

36

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing Team

Travis Mack

Chevrolet

CLASH FORMAT

After Saturday’s practice and the initial single-car qualifying session, drivers will be placed into heat races based on their best-posted speed. Every car entered into the Clash automatically advances to one of the heat races, giving them a chance to move on to the main event.

On Sunday, drivers compete in one of four 25-lap heat races with up to 10 cars in each race. The fields will be filled out in a manner consistent with their initial qualifying speed. Fastest will start on pole in the first heat race, second fastest starts on pole in the second heat race and so on (one, five, nine, etc. line up in Heat 1).

The top four finishers in each heat race will automatically advance to the main event, totaling 16 drivers with a ticket to Sunday night’s feature. Drivers who do not advance from their qualifying race will be placed into one of two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) races. The top three from each LCQ advance to the Sunday feature.

The final spot in the 23-man main event is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings who does not transfer on finishing position in the heat races or LCQ.

RELATED: Alex Weaver explains the new format | Full format rundown, graphic

CONSTRUCTING THE COLISEUM

The legendary stadium, host to the Olympic Games and University of Southern California (USC) sporting events, was revamped and transformed into a quarter-mile asphalt short track in a matter of months. Infield grass was removed, a track was paved, and walls and catch fences were erected to form a unique paperclip shape, similar to Martinsville Speedway.

See more images of the groundbreaking and ongoing construction.

LAST YEAR AT THE CLASH

Throughout Clash history, there have been a number of dramatic finishes; and 2021’s exhibition on the Daytona Road Couse was no exception. Bobbing and weaving through the final third of the course, road-course ace Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney made contact battling for the lead, spinning both out on the last lap. Kyle Busch pounced at the opportunity and capitalized on the duo’s misfortune, securing the first checkered flag of the season.

RELATED: Kyle Busch sidesteps Elliott, Blaney | Race Rewind: 2021 Clash at Daytona

