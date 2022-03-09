2022 Buccaneers Offseason Preview

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The final whistle of the Super Bowl marks the end of the 2021 season. That solidifies all draft positions and gets us looking to free agency as the next chance for teams to make significant changes to their rosters. In this series, I’ll break down the needs and goals of every team as it relates to the 2022 offseason. Included will be cap space, cut candidates, positions of need, and plenty of other useful stats and notes as we prepare for free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Special thanks to Over the Cap, Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus, and Ben Baldwin’s RBSDM.com for all of the useful stats they track and house.

Buccaneers 2021 Recap

The reigning Super Bowl champs managed to keep all 22 starters from their title-holding roster for the sequel. Much like most sequels, the second act couldn't live up to the lofty standard set by the original. The regular season went as well as expected. Tom Brady led the league in passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. Leonard Fournette also looked as good as he did during the 2021 playoffs. He set a career-high in yards per carry, tied his best touchdown total, and excelled as a receiver. Add on a stellar defense and the Bucs were able to finish fourth in point differential. For all of their talent, the Bucs still couldn’t manufacture a fairytale ending for the GOAT. Tampa Bay was slain by their successor in the Super Bowl legacy in the Divisional Round. Brady would go on to retire within two weeks.

Key Offensive Stats

Points per game: 30.1 (2nd)

Dropback EPA: .2 (3rd)

Passing yards per game: 308 (1st)

Rush EPA: .02 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 98 (26th)

The Bucs ran it back with the same roster and got even better results. Brady’s 5,316 passing yards were good for the third-most in a single season and a career-high for the 44-year-old passer. This number was juiced by an extra game but Brady also went out by posting his best mark in yards per game as well. This feat was made even more impressive by the fact that he got less than a full season out of his top five pass-catchers. Godwin paced the team with 1,103 receiving yards while missing two games plus the postseason due to a torn ACL. Mike Evans hit the century mark for the eighth consecutive season and scored 14 times.

Key Defensive Stats

Points per game: 20.8 (5th)

Dropback EPA: -.04 (5th)

Passing yards per game: 239 (21st)

Rush EPA: -.12 (5th)

Rushing yards per game: 93 (3rd)

The Bucs were able to bend without breaking while also making big plays at a high clip. They ranked 11th in yards per drive and sixth in points per drive. They also allowed teams to score at the sixth-lowest rate on a per-drive basis. This was all while ranking inside the top 10 teams in takeaways and sacks. Shaq Barrett led the team with 10 sacks and earned his second Pro Bowl nod in three seasons with the Bucs. Tampa Bay had four Pro Bowl players on defense after replacements were announced.

Buccaneers 2022 Offseason

Notes: Tampa Bay's total draft value is the sum of the value of every pick they own using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger NFL Draft Trade Value Chart. The values are only estimates until the NFL announces compensatory picks. Cap savings are listed assuming the player is cut before June 1st.

Tampa Bay will get a notable boost in cap space when Brady’s retirement is filed after June 1st. His cap hit will drop to $8 million this year and $9 million in 2023. Still, the Bucs will struggle to look like the dominant squad they have been over the past two years because of a lack of resources. Their success last year pushed their pick to the back of the draft. They don’t have the cap space necessary to keep the nine impending free agents who started at least ten games last year either.

Team Needs

Quarterback

Two years of Brady was incredible but it couldn't last forever. The Bucs knew this and added Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Even if they have faith in Trask after a year of sitting behind Brady, they will need to add a backup to the roster. Blaine Gabbert's contract expired at the end of the season and he doesn't give the team any upside should they turn to their backup over Trask.

Guard

On top of Cappa and Jensen hitting free agency, Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retired at the end of the 2021 season. That puts the entire interior of Tampa Bay’s line out of the picture. The Bucs spent a third-round pick on Notre Dame center Robert Hainsey last year. He will likely step into a starting role in his second season because of the turnover in the trenches.

Running Back

The Bucs are losing their top two rushers and top three receivers out of the backfield in free agency. Fournette could be re-signed but the age-27 back will be looking for a multi-year deal before he hits 30. That should price him out of a return, forcing Tampa Bay to pair Ke’Shawn Vaughn with a cheap veteran.

Coaching Changes

Both offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles were passed over for head coaching gigs despite getting numerous interviews this offseason. The team has been a top-five offense and a top-10 defense in consecutive years. After neither coach received a promotion this offseason, Bruce Arians went as far as to say, “When those two guys are not head coaches after the last two seasons, something’s wrong.” With all of the losses the Bucs are sustaining in free agency and through retirements, a playoff berth along could earn both coordinators head coaching jobs next offseason.

Offseason Outlook

Tampa Bay’s outlook is bleak as it can get for a team two years removed from a Super Bowl victory. Cornerback and tight end nearly made the cut as positions of serious need while a few other spots are also lacking. Despite losing a chunk of starters in free agency, the Bucs are still $16.5 million over the cap, meaning many of their players will be finding new homes in a week.

They are reportedly going to take a “big swing” on landing Deshaun Watson. If that doesn’t pan out, they should roll the dice on Trask. They are only going to dig themselves into a deeper cap hole if they overpay for a middling quarterback. Trask has a cap hit of $1.3 million this year. If his backup isn’t expensive, the Bucs will be one of the lightest spenders at quarterback in the league. That will give them the best shot at keeping parts of the roster intact while contending in 2022.