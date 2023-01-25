2022 Browns season review: Grading Denzel Ward and the cornerbacks

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns decided in the modern NFL they needed more corner talent to combat high-power passing attacks. The AFC is full of talented pass catchers and has a ton of talent at the quarterback position. So general manager Andrew Berry used his top pick to take Martin Emerson despite having Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II already on the roster.

It turned out that was a great decision after Emerson had the best season of the three this year. No doubt the team likes where the position group is headed overall but if there is an opportunity to improve it wouldn’t be shocking to see even more added to the room.

Let’s look at each player in the group.

List

Denzel Ward

Browns CB Denzel Ward. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After signing an extension in the offseason Denzel Ward didn’t look like himself for most of the season. He seemed to be caught out of position or unsure of his responsibilities at times which was an overall theme for the defense as a whole. He did however come on strong late in the season and showed the type of player he has been to earn that contract.

The Browns will need Ward to play at a Pro Bowl level in 2023 if they are to return to the playoffs. Overall, PFF gave Ward a 56.8 overall grade with a 60.4 in coverage and 46.6 in run defense. The Browns absolutely can’t have Ward play that poorly against the run next season.

Grade: C-

Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The team transitioned Greg Newsome II to the slot this season after trading slot corner Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams after the draft. There were obvious growing pains for Newsome in the beginning but he wasn’t a total liability out there at any time this season. By the end of the year, Newsome seemed to be figuring out how to play the position.

Rumors suggest that Newsome doesn’t want to remain in the slot and if that is the case will he be traded or who goes in the slot? Overall Newsome continues to show he has the talent to play the position.

Grade: C

Martin Emerson

Browns CB Martin Emerson. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There was some surprise for sure when the Browns took Martin Emerson but it was a good pick. Emerson was thrust into starting early with injuries and was more than up to the challenge. He uses his great size to go up against physical receivers without difficulty.

Emerson received a 75.1 coverage grade from PFF at showed that he can be a legitimate starter. He needs to clean up tackling in run support but he by far exceeded expectations.

Grade: B+

Greedy Williams

Browns CB Greedy Williams. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Greedy Willams has had an up-and-down career with the Browns marred by injury. However, this season was not good for Williams who struggled to find the field at times and played sparingly. He didn’t provide much off the bench and is likely headed for free agency this offseason.

Grade: D

