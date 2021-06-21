2022 Browns NFL Mock Draft – June 2021 Edition

There is a lot that is going to happen between now and the 2022 NFL draft. A lot of things to be excited about, for sure, when it comes to the Cleveland Browns.

That doesn’t mean we can’t also look forward to the 2022 NFL draft with a mock draft. Early mock drafts have two goals, overall. The first is to think ahead to what needs could be next offseason. We started that by taking a look at all the contributors that could be free agents after this season.

The second goal of early mock drafts is to start getting to know some of the players that could be of interest to the Browns in the upcoming draft. Early knowledge can help fans watch college football with the NFL draft in mind. It can also give us something to look back on next offseason as well.

Today, we used Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator to help us create our Browns mock draft.

Round 1 - George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

(Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier)

In the first round, Cleveland adds a possible long-term piece across from Myles Garrett. With only Curtis Weaver also under contract for next year at the position, the Browns could be desperate to add bodies here. It is also possible Jadeveon Clowney and/or Takk McKinley play well enough for a contract extension during the season but a young guy here would be nice. Karlaftis fits what the Browns seem to like on the defensive line with his size, length and strength to set the edge.

Round 2 - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Back-to-back picks on the defensive line and back-to-back big guys with the Browns selecting Jordan Davis out of Georgia to shore up the middle of the defense. Davis is a monster at 6'6' and 330 pounds but he has surprising athleticism as well as the ability to anchor in the middle. He will help eat up blocks and push the pocket for the Browns edge players. With Andrew Billings only on a one-year deal and Jordan Elliott being more of a 3-technique, Davis could be a starter from day one in 2022.

Round 3 - Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

This is where Cleveland fans could turn on this mock draft quickly. Eric Gray can be a three-down back in the NFL. After the 2021 season, Nick Chubb can be a free agent and Kareem Hunt will only have one more year left on his contract. Demetric Felton is an interesting player but unlikely to be an every-down back so Andrew Berry and company have to plan for the future, even if Chubb signs an extension that everyone hopes for. Here in the third round, Gray gives the Browns a chance to have a starting level running back third on the depth chart and move up the following years.

Round 4 - Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Cade Mays is more likely to be a first-round pick than a fourth-round pick but he was available so we selected him. Mays can play tackle or guard at the next level, giving the Browns flexibility as they look to move forward and keep a solid line for as long as possible. Mays transferred from Georgia to Tennessee this offseason. With Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter closer to the end of their careers than the beginnings and Jack Conklin set for another dip into free agency, Cleveland has to continue to stock their line room after the season. Mays could join James Hudson, Drew Forbes and Nick Harris as the offensive line in waiting with one or more stepping into starting roles after the 2021 season.

Round 4 - Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

(Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com)

In a pass-happy NFL, the Browns can never have too many cornerbacks especially ones with good athletic traits like Tariq Castro-Fields. Greedy Williams has a lot to prove coming back from injury, Troy Hill is only signed for a couple of seasons and Denzel Ward needs an extension to stick around past 2022. If everyone works out, Castro-Fields gives them insurance as the fifth or sixth corner. If some things go sideways, the Browns have added depth to assist them in stopping the pass.

Round 5 - Trae Barry, TE, Boston College

(Unable to acquire a photo of Trae Barry)

Trae Barry may be a little older after spending four years at Jacksonville State before transferring to Boston College for this upcoming season but he has some physical traits that are intriguing. He stands 6'7" and weighs over 240 pounds but he is a very good athlete for his size. He may take some development but, in the fifth round, would be a good upside pick with David Njoku possibly moving on, Austin Hooper's large contract and Harrison Bryant's up and down rookie year. Kevin Stefanski likes multiple tight ends so adding one here makes a lot of sense.

Round 6 - Marcel Brooks, S, TCU

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

While Cleveland hopes that Grant Delpit and John Johnson III are big additions to the safety room this season, Ronnie Harrison is coming up on free agency. A sixth-round pick is unlikely to step in right away but can help provide depth. Marcel Brooks, transfer from LSU, could step in to compete with Richard LeCounte III or could bulk up to play some linebacker as well.

Round 7 - Alex Forsyth, OL, Oregon

(Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard)

With their final pick in this 2022 Browns mock draft, Cleveland adds an offensive lineman to compete with Nick Harris as J.C. Tretter's replacement. Forsyth has impressive movement skills but is quite raw and needs to add strength to his game. In the final round of a draft, finding a player who could make the team at a position of need could be considered a steal.

