2022 Browns 4-round mock draft

The 2021 NFL draft is over and done with. The Cleveland Browns had a very good three days and the city of Cleveland shined bright hosting the event.

While there is a lot of things that will happen between the 2021 draft and the 2022 version in Las Vegas, we thought it would be fun to give you a short, 4-round, Browns mock draft to whet your appetite.

We are well aware that the 2021 training camp, season, and playoffs are front and center on your mind right now. As well they should be. Today’s mock is to start to introduce you to some of the names you may be hearing about after the Browns season ends.

So after the 2021 season, one many expect to be a successful one, ends what could the Browns do to add to their roster? We won’t assume any players leaving but we do assume the Browns will not be as active in free agency as they have been the last two years.

We will be using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

On to the Browns mock draft!

Round 1

Edge Myjai Sanders – Cincinnati

With Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney on one-year contracts, the Browns stay in-state to add an explosive edge player in Sanders.

.@GoBearcatsFB pass rusher Myjai Sanders is another newcomer to the top-50 draft board. His snap anticipation and first step burst are no joke. Impressive cornering skills. https://t.co/zfwUJAEh7H pic.twitter.com/5UV9xyXUqA — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 11, 2020

Round 2

WR John Metchie III – Alabama

With Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the roster, the Browns have a very good wide receiver tandem. They have also added players to the room over the past two years. Metchie is unlikely to be available at this point but, given this early mock, we select him here as the roster replacement for either Rashard Higgins or KhaDarel Hodge.

Story continues

Round 3

CB Trent McDuffie – Washington

Continuing a trend of sons of former players joining the league, specifically in the secondary, McDuffie is the son of former NFL wide receiver O.J. McDuffie. In a pass-first NFL, the Browns can never have enough corners despite drafting Gregg Newsome II in 2021.

Round 4

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – Notre Dame

Cousin of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, MTA could join his former teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in Cleveland. JOK and MTA could be a force together at the next level.

TE Trae Barry – Jacksonville State

With David Njoku set to be a free agent at this point and Austin Hooper coming off a down first season with the Browns, adding another potential tight end weapon for Kevin Stefanski’s offense makes a lot of sense. Barry is a big one, standing 6’7″ and is a developmental prospect with immediate redzone capabilities.