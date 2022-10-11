2022 Broncos in a similar situation to 2012 Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos find themselves off to a poor start with new quarterback Russell Wilson, who has led the team to a 2-3 record through the first five games of the season.

Denver had a similar start in 2012 following the arrival of quarterback Peyton Manning. The Broncos started 2-3 with Manning before a Monday Night Football showdown with the San Diego Chargers in Week 6.

Sound familiar?

The 2022 Broncos are also 2-3 and they’re set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on MNF in Week 6.

Granted, Wilson is no Manning, and Denver didn’t have as many injuries five weeks into the 2012 season as the Broncos have had so far this season, but history suggests it’s not too late for Denver to save its season.

Against the Chargers in 2012, Manning and the Broncos went down 24-0 at halftime before launching a comeback and winning 35-24. That victory saved Denver’s season and the Broncos went on to win 10-straight games to close out the regular season (only to lose in the playoffs).

That doesn’t mean Denver will win out if the Broncos manage to beat the Chargers on Monday, but if history repeats itself in Week 6, Wilson could save the team’s season on MNF after a slow start to begin the year.

