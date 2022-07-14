2022 British Open Tracker: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson among early starters

The 2022 Open Championship — or British Open, as the Americans call it — is underway at St. Andrews, the home of golf. The final men's major of the year, this year's Open promises to be a fast-moving, wide-open affair. There's one favorite (Rory McIlroy) and a host of challengers (Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more) but no consensus runaway pick.

Conditions for the first round Thursday are firm and fast, meaning players will face challenges from slick greens and fairways that run all over Scotland. Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we bring you all the action from the first day of the Open Championship.

