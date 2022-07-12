2022 British Open odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

With respect to the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club, when the Open Championship is held at the Old Course, it’s impossible to beat.

The best players in the world have arrived at the Home of Golf, including Tiger Woods, who is making his first start since the PGA Championship where he withdrew after the third round.

Rory McIlroy, who has finished in the top 10 in all three majors this season, is the betting favorite at +900. He wasn’t in the field the last time the Open has held at St. Andrews (2015) but did play in 2010 where he tied for third after an opening-round 63 (he’d shoot 80 in round two).

Golf course

The Old Course at St. Andrews | Par 70 | 7,189 yards

2022 Open Championship

Tiger Woods putts on the first green during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Data Golf Information

Trending: 1. Rory McIlroy (last three starts: 1, T-5, T-19), 2. Xander Schauffele (T-14, 1, 1), 3. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T-10, 1, T-6)

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Rory McIlroy (6.7 percent), 2. Scottie Scheffler (4.9 percent), 3. Shane Lowry (4.4 percent)

Betting preview

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds Rory McIlroy (+900) Dustin Johnson (+3000) Jordan Spieth (+1500) Cameron Smith (+3000) Scottie Scheffler (+1500) Will Zalatoris (+3000) Jon Rahm (+1500) Collin Morikawa (+3000) Xander Schauffele (+1500) Louis Oosthuizen (+4000) Shane Lowry (+2000) Tony Finau (+4000) Justin Thomas (+2000) Tyrrell Hatton (+4000) Patrick Cantlay (+2000) Sam Burns (+4000) Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000) Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) Tommy Fleetwood (+3000) Brooks Koepka (+5000)

Will Zalatoris

2022 Genes:is Scottish Open

Will Zalatoris lines up putts at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you’ve seen the way Zalatoris has performed in major championships this year and still don’t want to back him, that’s your problem.

A T-6 at the Masters, a solo 2nd at the PGA (lost in playoff) and a T-2 at the U.S. Open is good enough for me.

He missed the cut at last week’s Scottish Open, but that doesn’t worry me in the slightest.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+135)

Shane Lowry

2022 Open Championship

Dame Laura Davies and Shane Lowry walk off the first tee box during the 2022 R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year missed the weekend at the U.S. Open, but tied for 10th the week before in Canada and grabbed another top 10 at the Irish Open two weeks ago.

In windy conditions, Lowry can flight the ball as well as anyone in the world.

At the Old Course, short game and bunker play are incredibly important. The Irishman ranks 2nd in scrambling and 6th in sand save percentage this season.

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 20 (+115)

Jordan Spieth

2022 Open Championship

Jordan Spieth plays his tee shot on the first hole during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Spieth came close to winning here in 2015. He seems to up his game when playing links golf. And he’s coming off a solid performance at the Scottish Open (T-10).

His last four Open finishes: 2nd, T-20, T-9, and 1.

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 10 (+200)

Rory McIlroy

2022 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy laughs on the 17th hole during the 2022 R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Is this the one? Is this the one that ends the eight-year drought for the Northern Irishman?

He’s finished inside the top 10 of every major in 2022. He tied for third in 2010 at the Old Course after opening with a 63. He’s finished inside the top 20 in his last seven PGA Tour starts (five of which are solo eighth or better).

One of this generation’s best players returning to glory at a major championship held at St. Andrews, the Home of Golf, is one heck of a storyline.

Bets to consider: Outright (+900)

Cameron Smith

2022 Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Smith plays a practice round ahead of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Aussie missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but performed well in the other two majors this season, tying for 13th at the PGA and third at the Masters.

Smith has just one top 20 in the Open, but with his short game, creativity and ability to play the ball on the ground, his skill set should fit The Old Course perfectly.

The 28-year-old tied for 10th last week at the Scottish Open.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+130)

