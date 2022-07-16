2022 British Open live updates: Rory McIlroy bids for fifth major as round 3 rolls on

After two rounds, here's what we know about this year's British Open at St. Andrews: the Old Course isn't showing the teeth it has in past years. Scores have been low, with leader Cameron Smith posting the lowest course relative to par in the Open's 150-year history. And with conditions expected to be benign throughout the majority of the weekend, it's not likely that weather will play a major role in this weekend's tournament.

Cameron Young, the first-round leader, is still in the mix right behind Smith. Rory McIlroy, still in search of his next major after a drought that now extends almost eight years, is right in the hunt, as is Viktor Hovland. Dustin Johnson, who stirred up so much trouble when he jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, is also within striking distance of the lead after two rounds. There's a whole lot of golf left to be played, but many of the game's best are already preparing to mount a charge for the Claret Jug.

To check out the current leaderboard, go here.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we bring you all the action from the third day of the Open Championship.

Further British Open reading: