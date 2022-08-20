2022 BMW Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Sungjae ImGolfer
The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs, the BMW Championship, is headed to the weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,534 yards.
Adam Scott was one back of Keegan Bradley and the lead when he teed of Friday, and at one point was 10 under for the tournament, but at late double bogey dropped him to 8 under. He’ll enter the weekend leading a star-studded group by one.
There were 70 golfers who qualified for the event; there are 68 in the field after Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew. There is no cut this week.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.
BMW Championship: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Saturday round tee times
1st hole
Tee time
Players
8 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark
8:09 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Mito Pereira
8:18 a.m.
Tony Finau, Luke List
8:27 a.m.
Davis Riley, Alex Smalley
8:36 a.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Glover
8:45 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Sepp Straka
8:55 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Taylor Moore
9:05 a.m.
Brendan Steele, Brian Harman
9:20 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim
9:30 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland
9:40 a.m.
Max Homa, J.J. Spaun
9:50 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston
10 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Troy Merritt
10:10 a.m.
Cameron Tringale, Alex Noren
10:20 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam
10:35 a.m.
Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala
10:45 a.m.
Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell
10:55 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:05 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
11:15 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
11:25 a.m.
Seamus Power, Collin Morikawa
11:35 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Trey Mullinax
11:50 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Will Zalatoris
12 p.m.
Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin
12:10 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee
12:20 p.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley
12:30 p.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Shane Lowry
12:40 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
12:50 p.m.
Aaron Wise, Joaquin Niemann
1:05 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
1:15 p.m.
Scott Stallings, Rory McIlroy
1:25 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Cam Davis
1:35 p.m.
Cameron Young, Corey Conners
1:45 p.m.
Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, August 20th
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, August 21st
TV
Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.
List
BMW Championship: Adam Scott can't recall his last lead, Scottie Scheffler projected to regain FedEx Cup lead among 5 Things we learned in Round 2