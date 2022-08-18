2022 BMW Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs, the BMW Championship, is underway at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,534 yards.
The 10 a.m. group got off to a hot start Thursday as Keegan Bradley went out in 29 and eventually signed for a 7-under 64. Adam Scott, his playing partner, used seven birdies to shoot a 6-under 65.
Justin Thomas vaulted up the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-5 14th and sits at 5 under after round one.
There were 70 golfers who qualified for the event; there are 68 in the field after Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew. There is no cut this week.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.
Second round tee times
1st hole
Tee time
Players
9:10 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
9:20 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:30 a.m.
Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
9:40 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
9:50 a.m.
Scotti Stallings, Andrew Putnam
10 a.m.
Luke List, Russell Henley
10:10 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
10:25 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
10:35 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
10:45 a.m.
Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
10:55 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
11:05 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
11:15 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
11:40 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
11:50 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
12 p.m.
Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
12:10 p.m.
Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
12:20 p.m.
Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
12:30 p.m.
Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
12:40 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
12:55 p.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
1:05 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
1:15 p.m.
Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
1:25 p.m.
Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
1:35 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
1:45 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
1:55 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
2:10 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
2:20 p.m.
Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
2:30 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
2:40 p.m.
Sam Burns, Tony Finau
2:50 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
3 p.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Friday, August 19th
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, August 20th
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, August 21st
TV
Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.