2022 BMW Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs, the BMW Championship, is underway at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring 7,534 yards.

The 10 a.m. group got off to a hot start Thursday as Keegan Bradley went out in 29 and eventually signed for a 7-under 64. Adam Scott, his playing partner, used seven birdies to shoot a 6-under 65.

Justin Thomas vaulted up the leaderboard with an eagle on the par-5 14th and sits at 5 under after round one.

There were 70 golfers who qualified for the event; there are 68 in the field after Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood withdrew. There is no cut this week.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

BMW Championship: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Second round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players 9:10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele 9:20 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:30 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo 9:40 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis 9:50 a.m. Scotti Stallings, Andrew Putnam 10 a.m. Luke List, Russell Henley 10:10 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale 10:25 a.m. Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy 10:35 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise 10:45 a.m. Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala 10:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 11:05 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann 11:15 a.m. Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama 11:25 a.m. Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy 11:40 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler 11:50 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young 12 p.m. Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark 12:10 p.m. Harold Varner III, Alex Noren 12:20 p.m. Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore 12:30 p.m. Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie 12:40 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim 12:55 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz 1:05 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott 1:15 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira 1:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Shane Lowry 1:35 p.m. Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee 1:45 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners 1:55 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tom Kim 2:10 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge 2:20 p.m. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 2:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay 2:40 p.m. Sam Burns, Tony Finau 2:50 p.m. Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im 3 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Story continues

Friday, August 19th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 20th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek