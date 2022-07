NextShark

Restaurant chain Panda Express gave a $1 million grant to The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a nonprofit organization committed to “accelerating opportunity and prosperity for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.” TAAF announced in a press release today that the substantial donation would support the group’s efforts in changing the narrative of AAPI representation and experiences by investing in AAPI storytelling across the arts, media and film. According to the nonprofit, such an initiative is not only crucial to “promoting positive and diverse AAPI narratives,” but also in “dispelling misguided myths about AAPI communities.”