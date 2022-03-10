Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 2022: Michigan basketball KO'd by Indiana

Coming 🔜 The 2022 #B1GMBBall Tournament--here's the bracket! https://t.co/tcv0VyGvmN



Here’s how the conference tournament schedule breaks down:

Big Ten men’s basketball tournament schedule

All games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

Wednesday: First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed Northwestern 71, No. 13 Nebraska 69.

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, No. 14 Minnesota 51.

Thursday: Second round

Game 3: No. 9 Indiana 74, No. 8 Michigan 69.

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa 112, No. 12 Northwestern 76.

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) vs. No. 10 Maryland (15-16, 7-13), 6:30 p.m., BTN.

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State (19-10, 12-8) vs. No. 11 Penn State (13-16, 7-13), approximately 9 p.m., BTN.

Friday: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois (22-8, 15-5) vs. No. 9 Indiana (19-12, 9-11), 11:30 a.m., BTN.

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers (18-12, 12-8) vs. No. 5 Iowa (23-9, 12-8), approximately 2 p.m., BTN

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN.

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue (25-6, 14-6) vs. Game 6 winner, approximately 9 p.m., BTN.

Saturday: Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., CBS.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approximately 3:30 p.m., CBS.

Sunday: Final

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket 2022: Full schedule