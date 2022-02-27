2022 Big Ten hockey tournament bracket announced

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten announced on Saturday the bracket for the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, with Big Ten Champion Minnesota collecting the top seed after earning its fifth Big Ten title and the program’s first since 2017. The 2022 Big Ten Tournament will feature a three-weekend format with all games taking place on the campus of the higher-seeded teams.

The tournament will open March 4-6 with three best-of-three quarterfinal series, as No. 2 seed Michigan will host No. 7 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Notre Dame will entertain No. 6 seed Wisconsin and No. 4 seed Ohio State will host No. 5 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions and Badgers tied for fifth place in the final standings, but Penn State claimed the No. 5 seed due to its 3-1-0 record against Wisconsin.

As the top-seeded team, Minnesota will have a bye to the single-elimination semifinals, which are scheduled for March 12. The highest-seeded team advancing from the quarterfinals will host the second-highest advancing seed, while the lowest-seeded advancing team will play at Minnesota.

The highest-seeded team remaining after the semifinals will host a championship game scheduled for the weekend of March 19.

Michigan’s quarterfinal matchup will air on FS2 and Bally Sports Detroit, while the other quarterfinal matchups will be available on B1G+.