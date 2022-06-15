When are 2022 Big Ten football media days?

The Big Ten is once again preparing to set up shop in Indianapolis for its annual summer gathering known as Big Ten Football Media Days. The Big Ten recently announced the schedule for the two-day media day extravaganza featuring interviews with coaches and players from each of the 14 Big Ten institutions as well as other representatives from the Big Ten.

The Big Ten will have many topics to discuss in addition to previewing the upcoming college football season. A new landmark media rights deal could be confirmed by the time the media days begin, the continued rise of NIL in today’s modern collegiate athletics world, and the future of conference scheduling as deregulation of the conference championship model continues to sweep the college football landscape.

Penn State will have plenty of internal questions worth addressing as well. Coming off a second-striaght average season at best, James Franklin and his player representatives will be looking to address how the tone of the program is entering a challenging 2022 season.

More details for the Big Ten media day schedule will come later in time, as will information regarding the players attending the event in Indianapolis, but here are the general tidbits about the event as shared by the Big Ten.

When are Big Ten football media days?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten football media day event will be held on Tuesday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 25. Interviews on each day will begin at approximately 10 a.m. ET and will conclude around 5 p.m. ET.

Where are Big Ten football media days?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten will hold its media day event in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is the second consecutive year the Big Ten has held its media day event in the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The stadium also serves as the host for the Big Ten Football Media Day and has hosted every Big Ten football championship game since its inception in 2011. More recently, the stadium hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

Story continues

What teams are featured on the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the Big Ten Football Media Days will be expected to open with remarks from Big Ten commissioner [autotag]Kevin Warren[/autotag]. After Warren, seven teams from around the Big Ten will be featured on the first day of Big Ten media days on Tuesday, July 24. They are:

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

What teams are featured on the second day of Big Ten Football Media Days?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The seven remaining schools from around the Big Ten will be featured on the second day of Big Ten media days on Wednesday, July 25. They are:

How can I watch Big Ten Football Media Days?

Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine, Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden, and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. talk on the BTN set during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

No plans have been formally announced yet, but it may be a safe bet to assume Big Ten Network will be carrying media day coverage during the duration of the event.

1

1