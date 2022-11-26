2022 Big Ten Championship game matchup officially set

Michigan football did what no one expected, getting a second-straight win over rival Ohio State, this time in Columbus, and in an even more emphatic fashion. But the Wolverines had to wait to see who their next opponent would be.

The Big Ten West has been an absolute disaster. Had Iowa beaten Nebraska on Friday, the Hawkeyes would have had a rematch in Indianapolis. If Purdue lost to Indiana, then Illinois would have a rematch — which assuredly no one in Ann Arbor would want. But the Boilermakers did beat the Hoosiers, and are thus Michigan’s next opponent this upcoming Saturday.

Michigan hasn’t faced Purdue since 2017 when the Wolverines won in West Lafayette. It’s the Boilermakers’ first entry into the Big Ten Championship game and the maize and blue’s second.

Purdue went 6-3 in the conference and 8-4 overall.

