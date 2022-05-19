The 2022 Big 12/Big East battle schedule is set

Teams from the Big 12 and Big East will square off in the annual Big 12/Big East battle.

The Big 12 has yet to win the battle since its inaugural season in 2019. The Big East won the first matchup 8-2. Last year the two conferences split the series, winning five games apiece.

Texas basketball is still looking for its first victory of the challenge. The Horns are the only Big 12 team with an 0-3 record against Big East competition since the beginning of the battle.

This year Texas will have the chance to change that feat as they will host the Creighton Blue Jays at the new Moody Center. Creighton reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before getting bounced by eventual national champion Kansas.

Here is a full look at the schedule for the Big 12/Big East battle. Many intriguing matchups are set up and down the list.

Baylor at Marquette (Nov. 29)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Providence at TCU (Nov. 30)

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown at Texas Tech (No. 30)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State at Butler (Nov. 30)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Creighton at Texas (Dec. 1)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State at UCONN (Dec. 1)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma at Villanova (Dec. 3)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

St. John's at Iowa State (Dec. 4)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

West Virginia at Xavier (Dec. 4)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1