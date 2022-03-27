2022 Bears free agency: Contract details for new players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ryan PolesAmerican football executive and former offensive lineman
The first couple of weeks of free agency are in the books, and the Chicago Bears have added several new players to the roster.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t overspent by any means, where he’s negotiated some fair contracts for some players who could become key contributors or depth pieces.
Still, the Bears are sitting comfortable with the salary cap. They still have around $17 million in available cap space to make additional moves in the later waves of free agency and for the upcoming rookie draft class.
Here’s a look at the basic contracts for the Bears’ new additions during the first wave of free agency:
Note: New details will be added as they become available.
DT Justin Jones
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Contract details: Two years worth $12 million with $7.05 million guaranteed and a $5 million signing bonus. In 2022, his base salary is $1.05 million with a signing bonus of $5 million, a roster bonus of $1 million and a workout bonus of $50,000
2022 cap hit: $4.6 million
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: One year worth $4.125 million with $3.9 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.9 million with a signing bonus of $2 million, a roster bonus of $125,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.
2022 cap hit: $4.125 million
USA Today Sports
Contract details: Two years worth $8 million with $3.3 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.5 million with a signing bonus of $1 million, a roster bonus of $1.4 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.
2022 cap hit: $3.5 million
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: Two years worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.035 million, a signing bonus of $2.965 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.
2022 cap hit: $2.617 million
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: One year worth $3 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.25 million and a signing bonus of $1.25 million.
2022 cap hit: $2.5 million
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: One year worth $965,000.
2022 cap hit: $965,000
USA Today Sports
Contract details: One year worth $965,000.
2022 cap hit: $965,000
OL Dakota Dozier
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: One year worth $1.12 million.
2022 cap hit: $895,000
QB Trevor Siemian
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Contract details: Two years worth $4 million with chance to make up to $5 million.
2022 cap hit: TBD
[listicle id=504283]
[listicle id=504326]
1
1