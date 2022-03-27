2022 Bears free agency: Contract details for new players

The first couple of weeks of free agency are in the books, and the Chicago Bears have added several new players to the roster.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t overspent by any means, where he’s negotiated some fair contracts for some players who could become key contributors or depth pieces.

Still, the Bears are sitting comfortable with the salary cap. They still have around $17 million in available cap space to make additional moves in the later waves of free agency and for the upcoming rookie draft class.

Here’s a look at the basic contracts for the Bears’ new additions during the first wave of free agency:

Note: New details will be added as they become available.

DT Justin Jones

Contract details: Two years worth $12 million with $7.05 million guaranteed and a $5 million signing bonus. In 2022, his base salary is $1.05 million with a signing bonus of $5 million, a roster bonus of $1 million and a workout bonus of $50,000

2022 cap hit: $4.6 million

WR Byron Pringle

Contract details: One year worth $4.125 million with $3.9 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.9 million with a signing bonus of $2 million, a roster bonus of $125,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2022 cap hit: $4.125 million

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

Contract details: Two years worth $8 million with $3.3 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.5 million with a signing bonus of $1 million, a roster bonus of $1.4 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2022 cap hit: $3.5 million

OL Lucas Patrick

Contract details: Two years worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.035 million, a signing bonus of $2.965 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2022 cap hit: $2.617 million

LB Nicholas Morrow

Contract details: One year worth $3 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. In 2022, his base salary is $1.25 million and a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

2022 cap hit: $2.5 million

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Contract details: One year worth $965,000.

2022 cap hit: $965,000

FB Khari Blasingame

Contract details: One year worth $965,000.

2022 cap hit: $965,000

OL Dakota Dozier

Contract details: One year worth $1.12 million.

2022 cap hit: $895,000

QB Trevor Siemian

Contract details: Two years worth $4 million with chance to make up to $5 million.

2022 cap hit: TBD

