2022 Barracuda Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour, DP World Tour player

The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. It’s also the only PGA Tour event opposite a major championship during the 2021-22 season, and Chez Reavie made the most of the opportunity.

The former Arizona State golfer won his third PGA Tour title at the Old Greenwood golf course at Tahoe Mountain Club at scenic Truckee, California.

Reavie started the final round with a six-point lead and held on for a one-point win over Alex Noren. Reavie, 40, is the oldest winner on the PGA Tour this season.

The event is one of three that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour as part of the strategic alliance forged by the two governing bodies, and Reavie also earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.

Pos.

Player

Score

Winnings

1

Chez Reavie

43

$666,000

2

Alex Noren

42

$403,300

3

Martin Laird

38

$255,300

4

Mark Hubbard

37

$181,300

5

Scott Gutschewski

35

$151,700

6

Cameron Davis

34

$134,125

7

Hurly Long

33

$124,875

8

Austin Smotherman

31

$115,625

T9

Maverick McNealy

30

$104,525

T9

Michael Thompson

30

$104,525

T11

Harry Higgs

28

$89,725

T11

Taylor Pendrith

28

$89,725

T13

Sean Crocker

27

$72,458

T13

Nick Hardy

27

$72,458

T13

Marcus Helligkilde

27

$72,458

T16

Joshua Creel

26

$58,275

T16

Brice Garnett

26

$58,275

T16

Espen Kofstad

26

$58,275

T16

Justin Lower

26

$58,275

T20

Nino Bertasio

25

$47,175

T20

Yannik Paul

25

$47,175

T22

Stephan Jaeger

24

$37,185

T22

Scott Jamieson

24

$37,185

T22

Callum Tarren

24

$37,185

T22

Kevin Tway

24

$37,185

T26

Bill Haas

23

$27,565

T26

James Hahn

23

$27,565

T26

James Morrison

23

$27,565

T26

Greyson Sigg

23

$27,565

T26

Julian Suri

23

$27,565

T31

Michael Gligic

22

$21,169

T31

Chesson Hadley

22

$21,169

T31

Charley Hoffman

22

$21,169

T31

Kelly Kraft

22

$21,169

T31

Henrik Norlander

22

$21,169

T31

Matthieu Pavon

22

$21,169

T31

Vincent Whaley

22

$21,169

38

Matthias Schmid

21

$17,575

T39

Joseph Bramlett

20

$15,355

T39

David Hearn

20

$15,355

T39

Francesco Laporta

20

$15,355

T39

Martin Trainer

20

$15,355

T39

Aaron Cockerill

20

$15,355

T44

Rafael Cabrera Bello

19

$12,025

T44

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

19

$12,025

T44

Richy Werenski

19

$12,025

T44

Ashun Wu

19

$12,025

T48

Rasmus Hojgaard

18

$10,064

T48

Pep Angles

18

$10,064

T50

Mark Baldwin

17

$9,109

T50

Fabian Gomez

17

$9,109

T50

Ben Kohles

17

$9,109

T50

Michael Lorenzo-Vera

17

$9,109

T50

Cameron Percy

17

$9,109

T55

Kevin Chappell

16

$8,584

T55

John Huh

16

$8,584

T55

Jim Knous

16

$8,584

T55

Seung Yul Noh

16

$8,584

59

Lucas Bjerregaard

15

$8,399

T60

Ricky Barnes

14

$8,214

T60

Austin Cook

14

$8,214

T60

Bo Hoag

14

$8,214

T60

Chad Ramey

14

$8,214

64

David Lingmerth

13

$8,029

T65

Taylor Moore

12

$7,881

T65

Scott Piercy

12

$7,881

T65

Chase Seiffert

12

$7,881

68

Bo Van Pelt

10

$7,733

69

Jason Dufner

8

$7,659

70

Sung-Hoon Kang

7

$7,585

71

Preston Stanley

5

$7,511

