2022 Barracuda Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour, DP World Tour player
The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. It’s also the only PGA Tour event opposite a major championship during the 2021-22 season, and Chez Reavie made the most of the opportunity.
The former Arizona State golfer won his third PGA Tour title at the Old Greenwood golf course at Tahoe Mountain Club at scenic Truckee, California.
Reavie started the final round with a six-point lead and held on for a one-point win over Alex Noren. Reavie, 40, is the oldest winner on the PGA Tour this season.
The event is one of three that is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour as part of the strategic alliance forged by the two governing bodies, and Reavie also earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.
Pos.
Player
Score
Winnings
1
43
$666,000
2
42
$403,300
3
38
$255,300
4
37
$181,300
5
35
$151,700
6
34
$134,125
7
33
$124,875
8
31
$115,625
T9
30
$104,525
T9
30
$104,525
T11
28
$89,725
T11
28
$89,725
T13
27
$72,458
T13
27
$72,458
T13
27
$72,458
T16
26
$58,275
T16
26
$58,275
T16
26
$58,275
T16
26
$58,275
T20
25
$47,175
T20
25
$47,175
T22
24
$37,185
T22
24
$37,185
T22
24
$37,185
T22
24
$37,185
T26
23
$27,565
T26
23
$27,565
T26
23
$27,565
T26
23
$27,565
T26
23
$27,565
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
T31
22
$21,169
38
21
$17,575
T39
20
$15,355
T39
20
$15,355
T39
20
$15,355
T39
20
$15,355
T39
20
$15,355
T44
19
$12,025
T44
19
$12,025
T44
19
$12,025
T44
19
$12,025
T48
18
$10,064
T48
18
$10,064
T50
17
$9,109
T50
17
$9,109
T50
17
$9,109
T50
17
$9,109
T50
17
$9,109
T55
16
$8,584
T55
16
$8,584
T55
16
$8,584
T55
16
$8,584
59
15
$8,399
T60
14
$8,214
T60
14
$8,214
T60
14
$8,214
T60
14
$8,214
64
13
$8,029
T65
12
$7,881
T65
12
$7,881
T65
12
$7,881
68
10
$7,733
69
8
$7,659
70
7
$7,585
71
5
$7,511
Barracuda Championship: Leaderboard
