2022 award-winner predictions 'NFL Total Access'
"NFL Total Access" crew shares 2022 award-winner predictions.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
The Bears added a receiver to their roster claiming former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Thursday.
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
The Giants unexpectedly released Blake Martinez, who's been a starter for the last two years
The Eagles on Thursday filled out their roster by claiming former third-round running back Trey Sermon off waivers. By Dave Zangaro
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.
The AFC is absolutely loaded, so where does that leave the Patriots in the conference's hierarchy? Here's where five NFL execs ranked New England.
ESPN analyst and ex-NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson ranked Justin Fields kindly amongst other sophomore QBs.
When the Eagles traded away Jalen Reagor, they moved on from their top returner from 2021. Who are their options now? By Dave Zangaro