2022 Available Targets and Air Yards

Below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for targets, percentage of targets, and red-zone targets from the previous season. As players are re-signed, acquired, and released, these numbers will change. The chart will continue to be updated through the offseason.

You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.

Team

Targets

Target %

Red Zone

Red Zone %

WR

RB

TE

Cardinals

395

69.3%

51

63.8%

195

108

92

Falcons

360

65%

57

73.1%

246

72

42

Titans

262

50.2%

43

55.1%

80

81

101

Texans

247

47.2%

24

51.1%

110

65

72

Buccaneers

321

44.8%

42

36.2%

80

130

111

Commanders

236

44.2%

25

48.1%

129

58

49

Colts

218

43.4%

35

55.6%

128

5

88

Jets

249

42.9%

33

52.4%

205

17

27

Bears

214

40.8%

23

40.4%

159

24

31

Saints

192

40.5%

21

33.3%

158

30

4

Giants

224

39.7%

23

41.1%

53

58

112

Patriots

197

37.6%

24

34.3%

129

68

0

Jaguars

191

32.8%

16

30.2%

122

21

48

Chiefs

199

31.2%

26

27.4%

106

80

13

Broncos

148

28.6%

20

34.5%

7

38

102

Raiders

171

28.4%

14

18.9%

130

39

2

Packers

161

28.2%

30

26.3%

132

0

29

Dolphins

167

27.8%

27

36.5%

112

14

41

Steelers

163

25%

22

23.2%

138

7

18

Cowboys

149

23.4%

28

28%

139

7

3

Browns

110

22%

9

16.1%

81

29

0

Seahawks

108

22.8%

13

25%

1

18

89

Ravens

121

20.5%

17

23.3%

49

71

1

Vikings

115

19.9%

17

24.3%

15

4

96

Chargers

130

19.7%

17

17.3%

3

25

102

Lions

108

19.1%

13

21%

103

0

5

Panthers

110

19.1%

10

20%

39

60

11

Bills

113

18.1%

19

16.7%

104

9

0

Rams

97

16.1%

11

9.9%

63

33

1

Bengals

82

15.2%

8

14.3%

19

0

63

Eagles

63

13.5%

14

24.1%

11

21

31

49ers

62

12.5%

10

17.5%

49

8

5

And below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for air yards and percentage of air yards available from the previous season. This table will also be updated.

Team

Air Yards

Air Yards %

Cardinals

3,115

71.9%

Falcons

2,762

68.5%

Colts

2,118

53.8%

Packers

2,069

46.3%

Raiders

2,013

40.8%

Buccaneers

2,005

34.8%

Bears

1,891

44.5%

Jaguars

1,833

40.2%

Jets

1,803

42.5%

Saints

1,796

49.9%

Commanders

1,443

35.8%

Cowboys

1,425

29.5%

Texans

1,355

35.5%

Patriots

1,352

31.4%

Dolphins

1,299

28.6%

Bills

1,242

23.4%

Steelers

1,238

28.1%

Giants

1,203

29.4%

Titans

1,191

30.5%

Chiefs

1,103

25%

Lions

1,086

29.2%

Browns

1,028

25%

Rams

959

18.7%

Chargers

770

15.4%

Ravens

697

13.5%

Vikings

610

13.6%

Broncos

600

14.8%

Panthers

541

12.5%

49ers

539

13.5%

Bengals

460

10.6%

Seahawks

426

9.6%

Eagles

335

9%

