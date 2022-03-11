2022 Available Targets and Air Yards

Below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for targets, percentage of targets, and red-zone targets from the previous season. As players are re-signed, acquired, and released, these numbers will change. The chart will continue to be updated through the offseason.

You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.

Team Targets Target % Red Zone Red Zone % WR RB TE Cardinals 395 69.3% 51 63.8% 195 108 92 Falcons 360 65% 57 73.1% 246 72 42 Titans 262 50.2% 43 55.1% 80 81 101 Texans 247 47.2% 24 51.1% 110 65 72 Buccaneers 321 44.8% 42 36.2% 80 130 111 Commanders 236 44.2% 25 48.1% 129 58 49 Colts 218 43.4% 35 55.6% 128 5 88 Jets 249 42.9% 33 52.4% 205 17 27 Bears 214 40.8% 23 40.4% 159 24 31 Saints 192 40.5% 21 33.3% 158 30 4 Giants 224 39.7% 23 41.1% 53 58 112 Patriots 197 37.6% 24 34.3% 129 68 0 Jaguars 191 32.8% 16 30.2% 122 21 48 Chiefs 199 31.2% 26 27.4% 106 80 13 Broncos 148 28.6% 20 34.5% 7 38 102 Raiders 171 28.4% 14 18.9% 130 39 2 Packers 161 28.2% 30 26.3% 132 0 29 Dolphins 167 27.8% 27 36.5% 112 14 41 Steelers 163 25% 22 23.2% 138 7 18 Cowboys 149 23.4% 28 28% 139 7 3 Browns 110 22% 9 16.1% 81 29 0 Seahawks 108 22.8% 13 25% 1 18 89 Ravens 121 20.5% 17 23.3% 49 71 1 Vikings 115 19.9% 17 24.3% 15 4 96 Chargers 130 19.7% 17 17.3% 3 25 102 Lions 108 19.1% 13 21% 103 0 5 Panthers 110 19.1% 10 20% 39 60 11 Bills 113 18.1% 19 16.7% 104 9 0 Rams 97 16.1% 11 9.9% 63 33 1 Bengals 82 15.2% 8 14.3% 19 0 63 Eagles 63 13.5% 14 24.1% 11 21 31 49ers 62 12.5% 10 17.5% 49 8 5

And below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for air yards and percentage of air yards available from the previous season. This table will also be updated.