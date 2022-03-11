2022 Available Targets and Air Yards
Below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for targets, percentage of targets, and red-zone targets from the previous season. As players are re-signed, acquired, and released, these numbers will change. The chart will continue to be updated through the offseason.
You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.
Team
Targets
Target %
Red Zone
Red Zone %
WR
RB
TE
Cardinals
395
69.3%
51
63.8%
195
108
92
Falcons
360
65%
57
73.1%
246
72
42
Titans
262
50.2%
43
55.1%
80
81
101
Texans
247
47.2%
24
51.1%
110
65
72
Buccaneers
321
44.8%
42
36.2%
80
130
111
Commanders
236
44.2%
25
48.1%
129
58
49
Colts
218
43.4%
35
55.6%
128
5
88
Jets
249
42.9%
33
52.4%
205
17
27
Bears
214
40.8%
23
40.4%
159
24
31
Saints
192
40.5%
21
33.3%
158
30
4
Giants
224
39.7%
23
41.1%
53
58
112
Patriots
197
37.6%
24
34.3%
129
68
0
Jaguars
191
32.8%
16
30.2%
122
21
48
Chiefs
199
31.2%
26
27.4%
106
80
13
Broncos
148
28.6%
20
34.5%
7
38
102
Raiders
171
28.4%
14
18.9%
130
39
2
Packers
161
28.2%
30
26.3%
132
0
29
Dolphins
167
27.8%
27
36.5%
112
14
41
Steelers
163
25%
22
23.2%
138
7
18
Cowboys
149
23.4%
28
28%
139
7
3
Browns
110
22%
9
16.1%
81
29
0
108
22.8%
13
25%
1
18
89
Ravens
121
20.5%
17
23.3%
49
71
1
Vikings
115
19.9%
17
24.3%
15
4
96
130
19.7%
17
17.3%
3
25
102
Lions
108
19.1%
13
21%
103
0
5
Panthers
110
19.1%
10
20%
39
60
11
Bills
113
18.1%
19
16.7%
104
9
0
Rams
97
16.1%
11
9.9%
63
33
1
Bengals
82
15.2%
8
14.3%
19
0
63
Eagles
63
13.5%
14
24.1%
11
21
31
49ers
62
12.5%
10
17.5%
49
8
5
And below is a list of all 32 teams’ unaccounted for air yards and percentage of air yards available from the previous season. This table will also be updated.
Team
Air Yards
Air Yards %
Cardinals
3,115
71.9%
Falcons
2,762
68.5%
Colts
2,118
53.8%
Packers
2,069
46.3%
Raiders
2,013
40.8%
Buccaneers
2,005
34.8%
Bears
1,891
44.5%
Jaguars
1,833
40.2%
Jets
1,803
42.5%
Saints
1,796
49.9%
Commanders
1,443
35.8%
Cowboys
1,425
29.5%
Texans
1,355
35.5%
Patriots
1,352
31.4%
Dolphins
1,299
28.6%
Bills
1,242
23.4%
Steelers
1,238
28.1%
Giants
1,203
29.4%
Titans
1,191
30.5%
Chiefs
1,103
25%
Lions
1,086
29.2%
Browns
1,028
25%
Rams
959
18.7%
Chargers
770
15.4%
Ravens
697
13.5%
Vikings
610
13.6%
Broncos
600
14.8%
Panthers
541
12.5%
49ers
539
13.5%
Bengals
460
10.6%
Seahawks
426
9.6%
Eagles
335
9%