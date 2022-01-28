2022 Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch Nadal vs. Medvedev Online Free

Rafael Nadal - Credit: AP

The 2022 Australian Open finals are and there promises to be plenty of intrigue as the top tennis players in the world face off at the first Grand Slam final of the season.

The storylines were building even before the event started, with world number one Novak Djokovic sent home to Serbia after it was discovered that he failed to disclose information about his travel in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated.

The departure of Djokovic — the three-time defending Australian Open champ — opens up the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held the trophy. The men’s final pits Rafael Nadal against Russian, Daniil Medvedev. Though Nadal has won a whopping 20 grand slams, he is ranked number six in Melbourne after not playing for much of 2021. The second-ranked Medvedev, meantime, is coming off a win at the 2021 U.S. Open last fall.

On the women’s side, defending champ Naomi Osaka is out, after being eliminated in the third round. The 2022 Australian Open marked her return to the court after taking a mental health break following the U.S. Open last fall. The women’s field now looks open for hometown favorite Ashleigh Barty to take home the title as she faces off against the 27th-ranked Danielle Collins from the U.S.

Want to watch the Australian Open finals live? Here’s where to find the 2022 tennis tournament on TV and how to stream Nadal vs. Medvedev and Barty vs. Collins online.

When Is the Australian Open Final? 2022 Dates

The 2022 Australian Open women’s final takes place on Saturday, January 29, followed by the men’s final on Sunday, January 30.

You’ll have to set an alarm or DVR though: the time for the Australian open finals is 3:30am ET for both matches (that’s 7:30pm Australian time).

How to Watch the 2022 Australian Open Finals on TV

If you want to watch the Australian Open finals on TV, you can find the tennis tournament on ESPN and ESPN2, with the championship matches airing live on ESPN.

If you have a traditional cable package (like this one from Verizon Fios), you can watch the Australian Open finals on TV on ESPN.

If you’ve cut the cord or prefer to stream the Australian Open online, there are a couple of ways to do that below.

How to Watch the 2022 Australian Open Finals Online

If you want to watch the Australian Open finals online, you’ll be able to watch Nadal vs. Medvedev and Barty vs. Collins live on ESPN, with replays on The Tennis Channel. Here’s where to find those channels online and how to stream the Australian Open finals free.

Stream the Australian Open Finals on Sling TV

The best way to watch the Australian Open online is through Sling TV. The streaming service offers both ESPN and ESPN2 through its “Sling Orange” tier, which costs just $35 a month. Your subscription lets you stream the Australian Open finals online from your computer, tablet, phone or connected TV (via the Sling TV app).

Want to stream the Australian Open finals for free? Get a 3-day free trial from Sling TV here to test out the service for free before signing up.



Stream the Australian Open Finals on fuboTV

Another way to watch Nadal vs. Medvedev and Barty vs. Collins online is through fuboTV. A subscription to fuboTV gets you more than 100 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, to stream the Australian Open finals online. You also get access to The Tennis Channel, FS1, ESPN News and other major sports networks, for post-match analysis and coverage.

fuboTV is currently offering a 7-day free trial, which you can use to watch the Australian Open online finals free. Your price goes up to $64.99 a month after that if you don’t cancel the free trial.



Stream the Australian Open Finals on ESPN+

The 2022 Australian Open will also be available to stream on ESPN+ (or ESPN Plus), which is ESPN’s online streaming service. A subscription to ESPN+ lets you live stream the matches between Nadal vs. Medvedev and Barty vs. Collins on your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV. You’ll also be able to access the full ESPN+ library of on-demand content, including their critically-acclaimed “30 for 30” documentary series.

ESPN+ costs $7.99 a month here, though your best bet is to get the Disney+ Bundle which gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $13.99 a month total.



How to Stream the 2022 Australian Open Finals Online Free

Looking for a way to live stream the Australian Open online free? You’ll want to use the Sling TV free trial here or the fuboTV free trial here to stream Nadal vs. Medvedev and Barty vs. Collins online free.

Unlike Sling and fuboTV, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, so if you want to watch the Australian Open on ESPN free, you’ll want to need to use the Sling or fubo free streaming links.

