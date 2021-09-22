2022 Auburn Tigers football schedule announced

The 2022 Auburn Tigers football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night on the SEC Network.

Auburn will open the 2022 season with five straight home games in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Similar to this season, the Tigers will face two smaller nonconference opponents before taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Following their battle with their Big Ten foes, SEC play begins with two home games against Missouri and LSU. Auburn’s first road test of the season will be against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Let’s take a look at Auburn football’s 2022 schedule that was released earlier this week.

Sept. 3: Week 1

Opponent: Mercer Where: Auburn, Alabama

Sept. 10: Week 2

Opponent: San Jose State Where: Auburn, Alabama

Sept. 17: Week 3

Opponent: Penn State Where: Auburn, Alabama

Sept. 24: Week 4

Opponent: Missouri Where: Auburn, Alabama

Oct. 1: Week 5

Opponent: LSU Where: Auburn, Alabama

Oct. 8: Week 6

Opponent: Georgia Where: Athens, Georgia

Oct. 15: Week 7

Opponent: Ole Miss Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oct. 22: Week 8

BYE WEEK

Oct. 29: Week 9

Opponent: Arkansas Where: Auburn, Alabama

Nov. 5: Week 10

Opponent: Mississippi Stat Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Nov. 12: Week 11

Opponent: Texas A&M Where: Auburn, Alabama

Nov. 19: Week 12

Opponent: Western Kentucky Where: Auburn, Alabama

Nov. 26: Week 13

Opponent: Alabama Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

