2022 Auburn Tigers football schedule announced
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2022 Auburn Tigers football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night on the SEC Network.
Auburn will open the 2022 season with five straight home games in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Similar to this season, the Tigers will face two smaller nonconference opponents before taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Following their battle with their Big Ten foes, SEC play begins with two home games against Missouri and LSU. Auburn’s first road test of the season will be against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
Let’s take a look at Auburn football’s 2022 schedule that was released earlier this week.
Sept. 3: Week 1
ALEX HICKS JR./Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Opponent: Mercer Where: Auburn, Alabama
Sept. 10: Week 2
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: San Jose State Where: Auburn, Alabama
Sept. 17: Week 3
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Penn State Where: Auburn, Alabama
Sept. 24: Week 4
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Missouri Where: Auburn, Alabama
Oct. 1: Week 5
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: LSU Where: Auburn, Alabama
Oct. 8: Week 6
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Georgia Where: Athens, Georgia
Oct. 15: Week 7
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Ole Miss Where: Oxford, Mississippi
Oct. 22: Week 8
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
BYE WEEK
Oct. 29: Week 9
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Arkansas Where: Auburn, Alabama
Nov. 5: Week 10
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Mississippi Stat Where: Starkville, Mississippi
Nov. 12: Week 11
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Texas A&M Where: Auburn, Alabama
Nov. 19: Week 12
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Western Kentucky Where: Auburn, Alabama
Nov. 26: Week 13
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Opponent: Alabama Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
1
1