2022 Athlete Xavion Brice commits to the Oklahoma Sooners
Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooner added another commitment to the 2022 on this holiday weekend with the decision of three-star athlete Xavion Brice.
After adding four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton on Saturday, the Sooners added another wide receiver to an already stellar 2022 recruiting class.
My new home!!!! @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/hj2NfhqaJ1
— Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) July 4, 2021
Brice played multiple positions for Seguin High School, but played wide receiver full time and caught 19 passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a whopping 24 yards per reception. As a sophomore, Brice was used as a multidimensional player, throwing the football 147 times, completing 36% of his passes for 539 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 88 times for 531 yards (6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
It’s a big get for the Sooners who had a big play threat after losing four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron to Oklahoma StateTalyn Shettron to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
Brice is a big play threat that will have an opportunity to make big plays for the Oklahoma Sooners as soon as he gets on campus on 2022.
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.