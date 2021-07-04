2022 Athlete Xavion Brice commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooner added another commitment to the 2022 on this holiday weekend with the decision of three-star athlete Xavion Brice.

After adding four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton on Saturday, the Sooners added another wide receiver to an already stellar 2022 recruiting class.

Brice played multiple positions for Seguin High School, but played wide receiver full time and caught 19 passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a whopping 24 yards per reception. As a sophomore, Brice was used as a multidimensional player, throwing the football 147 times, completing 36% of his passes for 539 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 88 times for 531 yards (6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

It’s a big get for the Sooners who had a big play threat after losing four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron to Oklahoma StateTalyn Shettron to Oklahoma State earlier this week.

Brice is a big play threat that will have an opportunity to make big plays for the Oklahoma Sooners as soon as he gets on campus on 2022.

