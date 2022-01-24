2022 ATH/CB Jamarrien Burt forecasted to Oklahoma by Rivals

It looks like this recruiting weekend might soon lead to a commitment and eventual signing for Oklahoma.

SoonerScoop co-publisher and recruiting editor Josh McCuistion of the Rivals network submitted a FutureCast for 2022 athlete and cornerback Jamarrien Burt to Oklahoma.

OU #FutureCast for 2022 CB Jamarrien Burt ⭐⭐⭐️2022 CB

6'1” / 175

🏫 Forrest HS (Ocala, FL)

✍️ By Josh McCuistion

Burt was one of several players across the 2022 and 2023 classes that visited OU this past weekend. As Bryant Crews touched on in that piece, Burt wasn’t on the previous Oklahoma coaching staff’s radar, but he quickly decided to take an official visit to Norman after receiving an offer from the current Sooner staff.

Burt is a 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect out of Ocala, Fla. He originally committed to Florida last summer on June 24, 2021, but Burt decommitted from the Gators back on Nov. 21.

Burt has played on both sides of the football at Forest High School in Ocala. His ability to play both offense and defense has him listed as an athlete by 247Sports and as a wide receiver by ESPN. On3 and Rivals both have Burt listed as a cornerback.

247Sports ranks Burt as the nation’s No. 27 athlete in the 2022 class and the 54th-best player from the state of Florida. ESPN rates Burt as the country’s No. 54 wide receiver and the state of Florida’s 49th-best prospect.

On3 ranks Burt as the No. 45 cornerback and Florida’s 56th highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class. According to Rivals, Burt is the No. 57 cornerback and 80th-best player from Florida.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Burt is ranked as the No. 408 player overall and the No. 40 cornerback. Meanwhile, in the 247Sports composite rankings, Burt checks in at No. 458 nationally and as the No. 28 athlete.

Jamarrien Burt’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247Sports 3 N/A 54 27 Rivals 3 N/A 80 57 ESPN 4 N/A 49 54 247 Composite 3 458 58 28 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 56 45 On3 Composite 4 408 53 40

If Burt does wind up committing and eventually signing with Oklahoma on Feb. 2 during National Signing Day, he will join a class that includes the following players in the defensive backfield: safety signee Robert Spears-Jennings, cornerback signee Jayden Rowe and cornerback commit Gentry Williams.

Oklahoma currently has the No. 8 class nationally according to On3‘s consensus team rankings and the No. 10 class according to 247Sports and Rivals‘ team rankings.

The Sooners have also added three players to their defensive backfield via the transfer portal: cornerback C.J. Coldon from Wyoming, defensive back Trey Morrison from North Carolina and cornerback Kani Walker from Louisville.

