2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Bay Hill
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
- Billy HorschelProfessional golfer
- Viktor HovlandNorwegian golfer
- Tyrrell HattonProfessional golfer
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.
The 25-year-old Texan is riding an absolute heater early in 2022, with wins in two of his last three starts following his victory on Sunday at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler shot an even-par 72 in near-U.S. Open conditions to win by one over the trio of Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.
For his efforts, Scheffler will take home the top prize of $2,160,000, while Hatton, Hovland and Horschel each earned a cool $908,000. Check out how much money each player earned this week below.
API: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag
List
Watch: Drone video of all 18 holes at Bay Hill, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Prize money payout
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-5
$2,160,000
T2
Tyrrell Hatton
-4
$908,000
T2
Viktor Hovland
-4
$908,000
T2
Billy Horschel
-4
$908,000
T5
Gary Woodland
-3
$463,500
T5
Chris Kirk
-3
$463,500
T7
Lucas Herbert
-2
$390,000
T7
Talor Gooch
-2
$390,000
T9
Sam Burns
-1
$339,000
T9
Matt Fitzpatrick
-1
$339,000
T11
Keegan Bradley
E
$291,000
T11
Corey Conners
E
$291,000
T13
Cameron Young
1
$228,000
T13
Russell Henley
1
$228,000
T13
Graeme McDowell
1
$228,000
T13
Rory McIlroy
1
$228,000
T17
Aaron Wise
2
$183,000
T17
Jon Rahm
2
$183,000
T17
Max Homa
2
$183,000
T20
Hideki Matsuyama
3
$131,400
T20
Beau Hossler
3
$131,400
T20
Tommy Fleetwood
3
$131,400
T20
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3
$131,400
T20
Sungjae Im
3
$131,400
T20
Nick Watney
3
$131,400
T26
David Lipsky
4
$87,600
T26
Brendan Steele
4
$87,600
T26
Adam Scott
4
$87,600
T26
Si Woo Kim
4
$87,600
T26
Jason Kokrak
4
$87,600
T26
Sebastián Muñoz
4
$87,600
T32
Thomas Pieters
5
$67,000
T32
Adam Long
5
$67,000
T32
Nick Taylor
5
$67,000
T32
Patton Kizzire
5
$67,000
T32
Tom Hoge
5
$67,000
T32
Charles Howell III
5
$67,000
T38
Alex Smalley
6
$53,400
T38
Patrick Rodgers
6
$53,400
T38
Sergio Garcia
6
$53,400
T38
Will Zalatoris
6
$53,400
T42
Dylan Frittelli
7
$37,464
T42
Pat Perez
7
$37,464
T42
Padraig Harrington
7
$37,464
T42
Zach Johnson
7
$37,464
T42
Adam Schenk
7
$37,464
T42
Davis Thompson
7
$37,464
T42
Ian Poulter
7
$37,464
T42
K.H. Lee
7
$37,464
T42
Taylor Moore
7
$37,464
T42
Taylor Pendrith
7
$37,464
T52
John Pak
8
$28,170
T52
Matt Jones
8
$28,170
T52
Lanto Griffin
8
$28,170
T52
Rickie Fowler
8
$28,170
T52
Danny Willett
8
$28,170
T52
Stephan Jaeger
8
$28,170
T52
J.J. Spaun
8
$28,170
T52
Martin Laird
8
$28,170
60
Brendon Todd
9
$27,000
T61
Keith Mitchell
10
$26,040
T61
Danny Lee
10
$26,040
T61
Sam Ryder
10
$26,040
T61
Matthew Wolff
10
$26,040
T61
Denny McCarthy
10
$26,040
T61
Vince Whaley
10
$26,040
T61
Cameron Champ
10
$26,040
T68
Hayden Buckley
11
$24,720
T68
Greyson Sigg
11
$24,720
T68
Marc Leishman
11
$24,720
T68
Lee Westwood
11
$24,720
72
Paul Casey
13
$24,120
73
Maverick McNealy
14
$23,880
T74
Lucas Glover
16
$23,400
T74
Anirban Lahiri
16
$23,400
T74
Troy Merritt
16
$23,400
77
Chez Reavie
19
$22,920