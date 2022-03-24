2022 Arkansas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Arkansas football schedule 2022: Who does Arkansas miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Arkansas Football Schedule

Sept 3 Cincinnati

Sept 10 South Carolina

Sept 17 Missouri State

Oct 1 Alabama

Oct 8 at Mississippi State

Oct 15 at BYU

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Auburn

Nov 5 Liberty

Nov 12 LSU

Nov 19 Ole Miss

Nov 26 at Missouri

Arkansas Football Schedule: Who do the Razorbacks miss from the SEC slate?

The Hogs have an extremely interesting start to the season – more on that in a moment – making the home date against South Carolina in the SEC opener a must-win.

Especially considering what a big break that is.

Arkansas plays Missouri from the East every year – it’s on the road in Columbia to close out the regular season – meaning it misses Georgia and Florida. Not getting to play Vanderbilt stinks, but missing Tennessee and Kentucky is a positive.

Arkansas Football Schedule What To Know: There are NO breaks ...

Except for the date against Missouri State, and even that’s sort of funky in its own way considering it’s against former head coach Bobby Petrino.

The SEC schedule is hard enough without dealing with tough non-conference games, and Arkansas has three doozies. It starts out against Cincinnati, has to go to BYU, and gets a November game against Hugh Freeze and his dangerous Liberty team.

Making things even worse, the week off comes between that trip to BYU and a road game at Auburn, meaning …

Arkansas Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Arkansas has one under-the-radar nasty schedule.

It has to rock right out of the gate because that midsection is a bear. From September 24th through the end of October there’s just one home game … and it’s Alabama.

The Texas A&M showdown is in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the LSU game is on the road, and going to Missouri and Mississippi State won’t be easy.

Fortunately, the three straight home games to start the season and the three straight to start November should help, but it’s going to be a battle with this slate to push past eight wins if everything goes right.

