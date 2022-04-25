2022 AFC South Team Needs and Prospect Fits

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

With free agency in the books, all eyes are now on the 2022 NFL Draft. Having previewed every team as soon as the offseason ended, I have a working knowledge of all of the rosters in the NFL. What I’m missing is a deep understanding of every prospect available via the draft. That’s where Tyler Forness comes in. He covers college football for NBC and will be filling in the best fits for each team given their needs and the picks they hold. I’ll add some context beyond the general position of need to clarify differences within a broad category (ie. if a team needs a run-stuffing nose tackle or a 4-3 tackle with pass-rush chops). Tyler will find the best fits for each team while also giving us some notes on the players.

Defensive End

Between Josh Allen, Arden Key, and Dawuane Smoot, the Jags have a lot of solid pass-rushers. However, they lack a star at one of the most important positions on defense. Adding a big name at 1.01 should help boost them from ranking 27th in sacks per game last year.

1.01 Options: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia’s Travon Walker

2.33 Options: Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie

3.65 Options: Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas

Tyler's Notes: After spending a lot of assets on the edge position, the Jaguars haven’t figured it out. Getting Hutchinson would maximize their pass rush with a high floor and a high ceiling.

Offensive Tackle

Cam Robinson, who is once again playing on the franchise tag, will be a free agent next year. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is nothing to write home about. The Jags could draft their future left tackle and develop him on the right side during Robinson’s final season in Jacksonville

1.01 Options: Alabama’s Evan Neal, North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu

2.33 Options: Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann

3.65 Options: Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Penn State’s Rasheed Walker

Tyler's Notes: Adding extra depth on the offensive line should be the priority, especially getting one with the potential to take over on the left side. Smith offers that along with the ability to play on the inside.

Inside Linebacker

Free agent linebacker Foyesade Oluokun will play the MIKE role for Jacksonville. Shaquille Quarterman is projected to be his counterpart at inside linebacker, but Quarterman has fewer than 150 career defensive snaps under his belt. The Jags should be looking to add a run-stopping linebacker via the draft.

1.01 Options: NA

2.33 Options: Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Alabama’s Christian Harris

3.65 Options: Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal

Tyler's Notes: Adding a gap shooting linebacker to replace Myles Jack should be at the top of the priority list. Muma can do that and play in coverage.

Cornerback

The Texans have no real answers opposite Desmond King, who was ranked outside Pro Football Focus’s top 100 corners last year. King is a short, speedy corner whose best fit is covering Z receivers. That means Houston needs a true No. 1 corner to pair him with.

​​​​​​1.03 Options: Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner

1.13 Options: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr, Washington’s Trent McDuffie

2.37 Options: Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr, Washington’s Kyler Gordon

Tyler's Notes: Predicting the second tier of corners is really tough. They could last to 37 or be gone by 26. Grabbing the upside of Stingley Jr at 13 would be excellent value

Inside Linebacker

Houston needs help at every linebacker position, but their biggest need is at WILL. They should be searching the middle rounds of the draft for a weak-side linebacker who can drop into coverage.

1.03 Options: NA

1.13 Options: Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean

2.37 Options: Alabama’s Christian Harris, Georgia’s Quay Walker

Tyler's Notes: The Texans need to find talent and do so at a value. Walker provides incredible quickness in shooting gaps and the speed to track receivers down the seam.

Guard

This need could flip to tackle if the Texans decide that Tytus Howard is their permanent answer at left guard instead of right tackle. For now, we’ll assume Howard reverts to tackle, his natural position, and the team is forced to address guard after their 1.03 pick.

1.03 Options: NA

1.13 Options: NA

2.37 Options: Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, Kentucky’s Darian Kennard

Tyler's Notes: Protecting Davis Mills should be a priority. Being able to add the size, physicality, and ability to flex out to tackle of Kennard is a best-case scenario

Indianapolis Colts

Wide Receiver

Parris Campbell has only appeared in 15 games through three years, Zach Pascal left for Philly, and T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent. The plan for Indy should be to add a speedy Z receiver in the draft and bet on a combination of Ashton Dulin and Campbell working the slot.

2.42 Options: NDSU’s Christian Watson, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Georgia’s George Pickens

3.73 Options: Memphis’ Calvin Austin III, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce

4.122 Options: Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir

Tyler's Notes: The Colts should have a bevy of options to draft opposite Michael Pittman Jr. Watson provides the most upside of all of them while being a burner at 6’4” 208lbs.

Tight End

Mo Alie-Cox has been a solid rotational player for the Colts but his 55 percent snap share from 2021 was a career-high. Through four years, he has just 70 catches. The Colts don’t need an immediate contributor at tight end but adding a blocking tight end to replace Jack Doyle makes sense.

2.42 Options: Colorado State’s Trey McBride

3.73 Options: UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert

4.122 Options: Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson, Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely

Tyler's Notes: Adding a tight end that can block and catch the football up the seam should be the priority for the Colts. Ruckert is able to do a little bit of everything, even though he never had great production at Ohio State.

Cornerback

The Colts swapped out Rock Ya-Sin for Brandon Facyson this offseason, but PFF graded Facyson as one of the worst corners in coverage last year. Indy needs to at least add competition for him on the outside.

​​​​​​​2.42 Options: Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Auburn’s Roger McCreary

3.73 Options: UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson, Houston’s Marcus Jones

4.122 Options: Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant, Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor

Tyler's Notes: Having depth at corner is necessary in today’s NFL. Bryant has the most experience of anyone in this class with 63 games and over 3,300 snaps played for the Bearcats.

Tennessee Titans

Wide Receiver

Robert Woods was a solid addition, but he is 30 years old and coming off a torn ACL. Assuming he handles the slot, Tennessee could still use a speedy Z receiver to take advantage of Ryan Tannehill’s play-action bombs.

1.26 Options: Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks

3.90 Options: Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce, Alabama’s John Metchie III

4.131 Options: Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin

Tyler's Notes: Adding another weapon to maximize Tannehill and take the pressure off of Woods should be a priority. Pierce gives the Titans both size and downfield ability to maximize their wide zone deep shots.

Offensive Tackle

Tennessee didn’t take any big swings at tackle after letting David Quessenberry walk in free agency. Dillon Radunz, who started one game as a rookie last year, appears to be their best option right now.

1.26 Options: Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann

3.90 Options: Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Max Mitchell

4.131 Options: Southern Utah’s Braxton Jones, Arizona State’s Kellen Diesch

Tyler's Notes: The Titans are likely to prioritize athleticism and upside with a tackle. Diesch provides that and then some, but might be a year away from being a productive starter.

Cornerback

The Titans are starting first and second-round picks at corner, but Kristian Fulton has yet to take the next step and Caleb Farley is coming off a torn ACL. Tennessee could look to add depth at outside corner in the middle and late rounds of the draft.

​​​​​​​1.26 Options: Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Washington’s Trent McDuffie, Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr

3.90 Options: Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama’s Josh Jobe, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant

4.131 Options: Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields, Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller

Tyler's Notes: The Titans need to add someone that can start right away. McDuffie gives them that and the flexibility to line up anywhere in the back seven.