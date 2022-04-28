2022 7-Round Lions mock draft 2.0: A surprise trade-up

Well, as the days roll into NFL draft night, there is still a lot of uncertainty about who will land where all across the board, which excites me. For the first time in a while, we are going into this thing without a true No.1 prospect. This means all of us are going in blindfolded Thursday and will have to be at the will of the big board.

Today I am releasing my final mock draft after just releasing my official 2022 NFL draft kit. Enjoy the draft!

Round 1, Pick 2: We have a trade

GM Brad Holmes finds a taker for the No. 2 pick.

NYG Receive: No.2

DET Receive: No.5, No.67, No.81, No.112, and No.147

The Giants called and wanted to move up to Number 2 overall to have their choice of any pass rusher, after Aidan Hutchinson went first, the giants are aggressive in moving up 3 spots, in a surprise move that allows Detroit to add more talent, while the Giants get their guy, even if he was available at number five, and they can still trade back out of seven to retain some assets it took to move up. They move up to be sure they get the guy they want, Travon Walker.

The Lions select Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

A sneaky talented choice here, and the number four edge rusher on my big board. Johnson is the most polished run defender in the entire class. In my 2022 draft kit article, here’s what I had to say about the 6’5, 254 lb Seminole:

“His ceiling isn’t outrageously high, but his floor is relatively solid. When I say this, I don’t mean that he isn’t good, or won’t be, but that if everything goes right for all of the edge guys in this draft, he has a lower ceiling than the top 3, but his floor is actually higher, making him a safe pick. He is one of the more complete edge guys in the entire draft, disrupting the run, and getting into the pocket on passing downs. A true three-down edge that may become a pro bowler one day, but won’t hurt the team that drafts him even if he doesn’t develop properly as he is NFL ready.”

Round 1, Pick 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

One of the best tacklers in the entire draft, Cine fills an immediate need in this Lions defense. He has only missed 11 tackles in his entire college career. Pretty impressive for the national champion.

Round 2, Pick 34: Travis Jones, NT, Connecticut

Georgia’s Jordan Davis is long gone, but the talent drop-off after Jones is huge. The Lions have a sneaky need for a true run-stopping nose tackle, and between Johnson and Jones, the Lions’ front seven could take some pressure off the new-look secondary, and hopefully make things easier for Okudah.

Round 3, Pick 66: Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati

A big-bodied receiver that will most likely be a red-zone threat, Pierce is extremely physical which makes up for his short-area quickness. Don’t let that fool you, because Pierce has the hands and makeup to be a solid contested catch guy down the seam, but has the toughness to go over the middle and get much-needed first downs on third and short.

Round 3, Pick 67: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Asamoah is a fast sideline to sideline linebacker than has quick reads. He is an incredible fit here in Detroit, and although he’s undersized, he makes up for it with his elite athleticism.

Round 3, Pick 81: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Double-dipping here in the third round is necessary when a linebacker is one of your biggest needs. Tindall has great size and athleticism to tackle anything in his radius. He does have some issues in pass coverage, but I don’t think he would be asked to do much of that early on anyway. This is a good football player and a perfect fit.

Round 3, Pick 97: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Carson Strong has a cannon, and I think he is a perfect developmental QB here in Detroit. There isnt a ton of QBs in this draft that I like, but Carson is one of them. If this pick doesn’t work out, then we always have next season’s draft to look into finding the answer. Taking a flyer on a guy with upside in the third round isn’t the worst thing that could happen here.

Round 4, Pick 112: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

With more ammo in the arsenal after trading back, it doesn’t hurt to double-dip here at WR. Doubs was Carson’s top target but is an extremely underrated separator. Reuniting Strong and Doubs could be beneficial for both of their developments.

Round 5, Pick 147: Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

A huge (6’8″/312 lbs, 7’1″ wingspan) developmental piece here in round five, Waletzko possesses all the physical tools to become an elite tackle, for now, having a swing tackle for insurance is what his role will be out the gate. Doesn’t hurt to take these kinds of project players here either, especially with those vitals. He is a piece of clay ready to be molded at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 177: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

He has some off-the-field concerns, but this is a player with the raw technical skills to be a solid find here in round 5. Kendrick is a four-year starter and two-time national champion, which adds a winner to the locker room but also aids his experience in guarding elite receivers.

Round 6, Pick 181: Chris Paul, G, Tulsa

Chris Paul is a highly intelligent football player but is a little raw at guard. He played out of position the last few years at tackle, so there isn’t much to go off. But at 181, you take a chance on someone like this to fill a much-needed depth piece on the offensive line.

Round 6, Pick 217: ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

White is an extremely underrated running back in this year’s class, he’s also the best on the board at this pick. He has a really good route tree out of the backfield, but can also be split out wide. He has good hands, ball security, and has great vision. If he can develop, he is an excellent weapon to have on the team for whoever is the starting quarterback after this season.

