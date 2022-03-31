2022 5-star in-state DL Lebbeus Overton announces commitment date, TV coverage

Five-star class of 2022 defensive end recruit Lebbeus Overton will commit on Friday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

The Milton High School prospect (Alpharetta, Ga.) will choose among his top-five schools, including Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Overton (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is the top remaining unsigned player in his class. He had been one of the top recruits in the class of 2023, but reclassified. He remains a five-star prospect.

Overton is the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2022. He’s the No. 5 defensive lineman and the third-ranked player in Georgia, according to 247Sports, who also predicts Texas A&M as the star recruit’s landing spot.

If Overton picks the Bulldogs, he would bolster UGA’s 2022 class which finished with the 3rd ranked class in the country behind Alabama and Texas A&M.