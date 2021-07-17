2022 5-star Michigan football target picks Clemson

Michigan football was hoping to get something of a boost on Saturday but to no avail.

The Wolverines had a valiant effort with 2022 Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy five-star safety Keon Sabb, as the New Jersey native originally didn’t include the maize and blue in his top group before taking a midweek official visit to Ann Arbor on June 22.

As we noted on the Locked On Wolverine Podcast, one person close to Michigan’s side of things told WolverinesWire that there was a strong belief that Sabb had narrowed down to Michigan and Clemson. However, on Saturday on CBS Sports HQ, Sabb announced that he will be joining the latter, having committed to the Tigers.

Sabb is rated the No. 7 prospect overall according to 247Sports, and is the top-overall rated athlete in the 2022 class. Georgia, Penn State, LSU, and Texas A&M were also finalists for his services.

As of current, Michigan football has 16 commitments in the 2022 class, which includes one presumed safety in Germantown (TN) four-star Kody Jones. With Sabb off the board, Michigan will likely push that much harder for West Bloomfield (MI) four-star athlete Dillon Tatum, who has strongly been pursued by rival Michigan State. However, the Wolverines do have an ace in the hole there, with his former high school head coach, Ron Bellamy, coaching the position now in Ann Arbor.

